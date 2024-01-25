Blue Water Announces Management Partnerships with CityStreet Residential and Excel Commercial Real Estate

Blue Water

25 Jan, 2024, 13:31 ET

Blue Water to take over management of all RV assets.

OCEAN CITY, Md. , Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water, a leading hospitality and real estate development company, announces their strategic partnerships with CityStreet Residential, with the brand Jetstream RV Resorts, and Excel Commercial Real Estate.

As part of both partnerships, Blue Water is set to assume management control of the RV assets within CityStreet Residential and Excel Commercial Real Estate's portfolio, focusing on driving operational efficiencies, implementing enhanced amenities, and delivering exceptional guest experiences.

CityStreet's Jetstream RV Resort brand, renowned for its upscale resorts, has established a strong presence in the Texas market. Excel Commercial Real Estate is a commercial real estate development, management, and consulting company with a portfolio that includes RV resorts, office, manufactured housing, and retail establishments in Texas.

"We are thrilled about the partnerships with CityStreet Residential and Excel Commercial Real Estate," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "We aim to create a new standard of excellence in the outdoor hospitality industry. These strategic partnerships allow us to not only elevate the quality of our offerings but also expand our reach, providing unparalleled experiences for RV enthusiasts across the nation."

Derick Craig, President of CityStreet Residential, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Blue Water Development's exceptional reputation and commitment to excellence makes them the ideal partner for us. We look forward to enhancing the performance of our resorts and delivering unforgettable RV experiences."

This partnership will bring an elevated level of service, amenities, and experiences with this venture. Blue Water aims to set new benchmarks in the industry and strengthen their standing as leaders in the outdoor hospitality sector.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

SOURCE Blue Water

