Blue Water Takes Over Ownership of Dewey Beach Yacht Club and Rehoboth Bay Marina

Clubs Are Set to Open Summer 2023

OCEAN CITY, Md., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water, Maryland-based hospitality experts, proudly announces its acquisition of two remarkable, waterfront properties in Delaware: Dewey Beach Yacht Club and Rehoboth Bay Marina.

Dewey Beach Yacht Club offers guests a first-class experience with state-of-the-art floating docks, boat lifts, wet slips, and brand-new dry racks. Accommodation options include a two-bedroom family apartment overlooking the Rehoboth Bay, as well as the unique opportunity to stay aboard a fully equipped houseboat, complete with a kitchen, bedrooms, and a bathroom, offering breathtaking sunsets. The property boasts 120 wet slips, predominantly on floating docks, catering to vessels up to 30 feet in length, with boat lifts available for boats up to 26 feet. All slips are available on a first come, first serve basis and are expected to lease up quickly given the limited availability of boat slips in southern Delaware.

Located in the heart of the Rehoboth-Dewey area, Rehoboth Bay Marina provides guests with an all-encompassing recreational boating experience. The marina provides slips equipped with running water, shore power, and cable access. Visitors can also rent jet skis, or pontoons, and take advantage of the full-service marina, which offers fishing poles, clam rakes, crab lines, nets, baits, buckets, baskets, tackle, and refreshments. Blue Water is enhancing the property to include fuel services, and laundry rooms on-site. Dewey Beach Yacht Club is partnering with nearby boat rental service Sea Rocket Delaware Beaches to give guests the widest selection of boats to enjoy. Sea Rocket is a subsidiary of Blue Water.

"We are changing the entire Dewey, Rehoboth vacation experience," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "These properties represent new ways to enjoy your beach trip, and we hope everyone gets to experience these fun new amenities. We are so thrilled to have the privilege of showcasing these incredible destinations with the standard of excellence that Blue Water properties are known for."

At the marinas for both properties, Blue Water is creating a full-service concierge experience for wet slip and dry rack members. This experience will include a mobile app in which members can set up forklift services, arrange dockhands to fuel their vessel, set up shrink wrapping and winterization, and communicate with the dockmaster. This service will be offered to both wet slip and dry rack members at Dewey Beach Yacht Club and to wet slip members and Rehoboth Bay Marina. The marinas will also include a ship store stocked with boating essentials.

Blue Water began a $2 million-dollar renovation upon acquiring Dewey Beach Yacht Club. Further enhancements are already underway, including the addition of pontoon boats and Carolina Skiffs. A pool and clubhouse are scheduled for development in 2024, pending approvals.

Renderings of Dewey Beach Yacht Club can be viewed here, and Rehoboth Bay Marina photos can be found here. For more information, please follow Dewey Beach Yacht Club on Facebook and Instagram (coming soon), and Rehoboth Bay Marina on Facebook and Instagram.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

