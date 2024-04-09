Blue Zones® Unveils New Online Course in partnership with Arizona State University: Live a Longer, Healthier Life

MINNEAPOLIS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones, the global leader in longevity research and well-being solutions, and Arizona State University College of Health Solutions, are excited to announce the launch of a new self-paced introductory Blue Zones® Advocate course.

This course is designed for lifelong learners interested in unlocking the secrets of the world's blue zones – rare longevity hotspots that are home to the healthiest, longest-lived people on earth. Participants will explore the science behind longevity and well-being, delve into the origins and benefits of the Blue Zones principles, and discover how to incorporate these practices into their lives.

Key Course Details:

Name: Blue Zones® Advocate

Format: Online, self-paced

Start Date: April 9, 2024

REGISTER HERE: https://careercatalyst.asu.edu/programs/blue-zones-advocate/

"We are excited to make practical health solutions more accessible to all by offering this online course in partnership with Blue Zones," said Deborah Helitzer, Dean of the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University. "At ASU, our mission is translating scientific discoveries into actions that improve the health of the people and communities we serve. We are grateful to collaborate with such an innovative and likeminded partner as Blue Zones that shares our commitment to meeting people where they are and helping to improve their overall well-being."

The Blue Zones Advocate Course is designed for a wide audience, including individuals seeking to improve their overall health, those interested in preventive healthcare strategies, and anyone curious about the science of longevity.

An advanced course for people working in well-being solutions or those seeking to expand their education into the Blue Zones model for improving the well-being of cities and large populations will be offered on the ASU platform later this year.

"We are thrilled to partner with ASU College of Health Solutions to make this valuable information accessible to a wider audience. ASU's reputation for excellence in education and online learning makes them the perfect partner to share the Blue Zones principles and empower individuals to live better, longer on a global scale," said Ben Leedle, Blue Zones CEO.

The Blue Zones Advocate course is offered through ASU's online learning platform and is designed for self-paced learning. Enrollment is now open.

About Blue Zones®

Blue Zones employs evidence-based ways to help people live better, longer. The company's work is rooted in explorations and research done by founder and National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner in blue zones regions around the world, where people live extraordinarily long and/or happy lives. The original research and findings were released in Buettner's bestselling books The Blue Zones Solution, The Blue Zones of Happiness, The Blue Zones, Thrive, and Blue Zones Kitchen—all published by National Geographic books. A hit docuseries, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, was released on Netflix in 2023. Using original Blue Zones research, Blue Zones works with cities and counties to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to our human-made surroundings. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs.

Media Contact

Naomi Imatome-Yun

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Zones