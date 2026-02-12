Bluecore Deepens Transparent ID Network Through Strategic Partnership with dentsu

Integration with dentsu Delivers 20-50% Lift in ID Rates, Enabling Enterprise Retailers to Identify More Shoppers While Maintaining Privacy-First Approach

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecore , a retail shopper identification and customer movement technology, today announced a strategic deepening of its Transparent ID Network through a partnership with dentsu, integrating its identity graph to deliver greater identity coverage for enterprise retailers. The enhanced solution maintains Bluecore's privacy-first design while significantly expanding retailers' ability to identify and engage shoppers across their digital properties.

With dentsu's identity graph now serving as a core component of Bluecore's Transparent ID Network, retailers can achieve higher identification rates across more traffic while keeping their customer data protected and siloed from other brands. Unlike traditional cooperative data arrangements, Bluecore's approach enables retailers to benefit from a scaled identity network without sharing proprietary customer information with competing retail brands.

"Identity is the foundation of personalized retail experiences, and retailers need solutions that expand their reach without compromising customer trust," said Fayez Mohamood, CEO of Bluecore. "By integrating dentsu's identity graph into our Transparent ID Network, we're giving enterprise retailers the best of both worlds with dramatically improved identification rates and the predictable, transparent performance they need to drive revenue, all while maintaining the privacy protections their customers expect."

The integration delivers measurable performance improvements for enterprise retailers, including 20-50% lifts in identification rates, 30-40% increases in key campaign sends, and 5-15% lifts in triggered campaign revenue. Identification performance is tracked on session activity with transparent reporting that directly links higher ID rates to incremental revenue and the re-engagement of lapsed shoppers.

"Partnering with Bluecore and leveraging their integration with dentsu and Merkle has been a game-changer for our identification strategy," said Jordan Bowry, Senior Director Retention Marketing & Global CRM at Michael Kors. "We've seen a significant lift in our ID rates, which allows us to recognize more shoppers in real-time and deliver the personalized experiences that drive results in today's retail landscape. This partnership gives us the scale we need without compromising our commitment to customer privacy."

Bluecore first launched its Transparent ID Network in December 2023 to help retailers increase shopper identification rates and drive incremental revenue through first-party data. The technology enables retailers to identify more website visitors in real-time, allowing for more personalized communications and improved marketing performance across email, mobile, site, and paid media channels.

The enhanced Transparent ID Network with dentsu's data & identity solution integration is available now to Bluecore enterprise clients. Retailers using the solution can access transparent reporting that demonstrates how increased identification translates to measurable business outcomes, including higher conversion rates, increased customer lifetime value, and improved return on marketing spend.

About Bluecore and alby

Bluecore's suite of retail marketing technology creates personalized shopping experiences across all consumer-facing digital channels—transforming anonymous shoppers into known customers along the way.

With its AI shopping agent alby, Bluecore is enabling retailers—from enterprise to SMB—to predict and answer shoppers' questions, significantly increasing their likelihood of purchase. alby integrates directly into retailers' product catalogs, anticipates their intent and progresses them through the buying journey. It simultaneously equips retailers with an entirely new dataset: the questions shoppers ask right before they buy. This data fuels their ability to personalize future interactions across every channel. Through alby, Bluecore is preparing retailers for the agentic future of commerce, where both AI agents and humans shop together.

More than 400 leading retailers, including Wayfair, Tapestry, Express, Lenovo and Alo Yoga, and a growing number of Shopify brands trust Bluecore to accelerate profitable growth. Learn more at Bluecore.

