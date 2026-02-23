Bluecore Launches Marketing Agent: Retail's First AI-Powered Analyst and Operator

Agentic System Transforms Retail Marketing Performance Analysis, Delivering Instant Diagnostics and Actionable Recommendations Grounded in Unified Retail Context

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecore, a retail shopper identification and customer movement technology, today announced the launch of Marketing Agent, a retail-informed agentic system that transforms how marketing teams understand performance and take action. Built directly into BluecoreAI and shaped by real retailer workflows, Marketing Agent acts as an analyst and operator, moving teams from insight to execution in seconds rather than days by automating tasks like weekly business reviews with structured performance snapshots, explanations, and prioritized recommendations.

Marketing Agent addresses a fundamental challenge facing retail marketing teams: the growing gap between data availability and actionable understanding. While retailers have access to more data than ever, teams still lose many hours each week pulling reports, interpreting dashboards, and translating insights into action. This solution eliminates that bottleneck by delivering conversational diagnostics that explain what's happening, why it's happening, and what to do next.

"Retail marketers didn't ask for another dashboard or another AI widget, but for help making sense of performance and knowing what to do next," said Fayez Mohamood, CEO of Bluecore. "Bluecore's Marketing Agent delivers exactly that. It's a practical, trustworthy AI solution that gives teams the clarity, confidence, and operational leverage they need, all grounded in the unified retail context only Bluecore can provide."

Unlike generic AI assistants that rely on broad industry assumptions or surface-level campaign data, Marketing Agent is built on deep retail context, with the full picture of identity, behavior, lifecycle, transactions, and catalog data that most competitors don't have. That context is what makes the difference. It powers true diagnostic intelligence by not just answering what happened, but why it happened and what to do next. Because the same context flows through both diagnosis and activation, recommended actions stay grounded in the same truth as the analysis behind them. The system is powered by a coordinated set of specialized agents that analyze performance, diagnose root causes, and recommend next steps — all while enforcing consistent metric definitions and built-in guardrails to ensure accuracy and avoid hallucinations.

It delivers three connected capabilities in a unified interface: exploratory diagnostic analysis that follows structured logic, and a conversational experience that preserves context across questions to provide regular performance updates. This approach enables marketing teams to instantly understand performance shifts, isolate root causes across audiences and campaigns, and transition directly from diagnosis to operational action.

"We see the potential for this to transform how we operate," said Andrew Rickert, VP, Digital Marketing, QVC GROUP. "Instead of spending hours pulling reports and interpreting dashboards, we now get instant diagnostics that tell us what's happening, why it's happening, and what to do next. It's given our marketers the clarity and confidence to move from insight to action in seconds, not days."

The solution was developed in direct response to retailer feedback, including insights from Bluecore's recent JAM Sesh with more than 50 retail leaders. Across these conversations, marketers consistently described the same need to understand not just what happened, but why it happened and what to do about it. This was particularly salient for time-intensive tasks like weekly business reviews, audience troubleshooting, and campaign analysis.

Marketing Agent is available now to Bluecore clients. Retailers using the solution will gain a single surface for understanding marketing performance across campaigns, audiences, and channels, backed by the retail-specific context that enables accurate diagnosis and confident decision-making.

You can learn more about this and Bluecore's full platform at bluecore.com.

About Bluecore and alby

Bluecore's suite of retail marketing technology creates personalized shopping experiences across all consumer-facing digital channels—transforming anonymous shoppers into known customers along the way.

With its AI shopping agent alby, Bluecore is enabling retailers—from enterprise to SMB—to predict and answer shoppers' questions, significantly increasing their likelihood of purchase. alby integrates directly into retailers' product catalogs, anticipates their intent and progresses them through the buying journey. It simultaneously equips retailers with an entirely new dataset: the questions shoppers ask right before they buy. This data fuels their ability to personalize future interactions across every channel. Through alby, Bluecore is preparing retailers for the agentic future of commerce, where both AI agents and humans shop together.

More than 400 leading retailers, including Wayfair, Tapestry, Express, Lenovo and Alo Yoga, and a growing number of Shopify brands trust Bluecore to accelerate profitable growth. Learn more at Bluecore.

SOURCE Bluecore