Bluedot Levels Up Location-Based Gamification With AR for Real-World Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedot , which provides location technology to power high-value interactions between brands and their customers, is expanding its highly successful gamification solution to power contextual augmented reality (AR). The enhancement uniquely leverages location precision technology to enable advanced AR gaming experiences, similar to Pokémon Go. Bluedot currently provides real-world gamified experiences for KFC and McDonald's.

Bluedot's location-based gamification solution, which embeds into the mobile apps of retailers and restaurants, offers a fun and engaging brand experience while increasing app user acquisition with high permission and adoption rates. The rewards users receive habituate app use, increase foot traffic to stores, and foster customer loyalty. At the same time, the company's hyper-accurate location detection technology delivers high-value data to brands to drive strategic operational decisions.

Bluedot's technology enhances customer interactions at designated locations and enables customizable gaming experiences including real-world quests, earning badges based on visit frequency, and unlocking tiers from completing location-based activities. AR can also be added to amplify gaming initiatives brands already have in place such as spinning a wheel for prizes and special offers.

Restaurants and retailers can trigger gamification experiences at storefronts, iconic public locations, or even park benches where app users can find treasures and unlock rewards. Furthermore, users are wowed with interactive AR characters that welcome customers, say hello, give pep talks, provide clues, and more based on the app user's precise location. Density control is also built-in to ensure safety and social distancing.

"Competition between brands is heating up and there's a pressing need to build customer relationships that go well beyond the transaction. With brands zeroing in on loyalty, gamification is evolving into a fundamental marketing strategy, especially as the data and privacy landscape continues to shift," said Judy Chan, Bluedot CMO. "Gamification drives revenue and foot traffic as well as offers an enticing way to interact with customers while respecting their privacy and permission preferences. Bluedot's location-based solution is taking the gamified customer experience to the next level to boost engagement and build lasting loyalty by creating an enduring customer, all while delivering the highly valuable data brands require for strategic marketing decisions."

Key features include:

Gameplay dashboard - Offers real-time data to view current players in-game through a customized dashboard. Businesses can locate "hot" zones and geofences for in-play decision making. Brands can customize and monitor the gamification experience in any increments as well as see the all-time view.





Intelligent zone set up - Programmatically create perimeters through product logic to determine and prioritize what the end user sees in the game. Businesses can run queries so that the gamification experience is only created around zones like parks, trails, sidewalks, etc. but avoids less desirable locations like a liquor store, highway, road, river, etc., enabling a safe experience for the consumer. The platform allows for zone overlaps and multiple conditioning for a deeper interactive experience.





Density management - Provides real-time crowd control to show the number of people in one particular zone and enables flexibility to turn off geofences or zones.





Provides real-time crowd control to show the number of people in one particular zone and enables flexibility to turn off geofences or zones. Simulator - Creates real-life load testing to simulate the consumer gaming experience. Check-ins are measured in milliseconds with load testing at over 100 check-ins per second. This enables businesses to operate at scale and achieve a "no-delay" gaming experience.

For more information on Bluedot's gamification solution, visit here .

About Bluedot

Bluedot's award-winning location technology for mobile apps powers meaningful interactions between brands and their customers across key industries including retail , quick service restaurants , and transportation . Bluedot is trusted by many of the largest enterprises such as Officeworks, McDonald's, Dunkin', GoToll, and IAG among others. With pinpoint accuracy, Bluedot can identify the moment customers enter the drive-thru, arrive at curbside, or pass a toll location. Bluedot drives consumer engagement with advanced gamification, personalization and loyalty solutions. Inherently compliant with GDPR and CCPA, Bluedot focuses on protecting end-user privacy.

For more information on Bluedot and its solutions, visit bluedot.io .

