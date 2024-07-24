Bluedot Powers Fleet Electrification With EV Access in Phoenix, Arizona

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedot is continuing to support the electrification of business fleets for a greener world with EV Access, an electric car rental service aimed at visitors and Uber drivers in Phoenix, Arizona, to power its fleet.

In this video, Justin, CEO of EV Access, discusses leveraging Bluedot's platform to enhance public charging and fleet management. EV Access expanded its fleet from 10 to hundreds of electric vehicles within a year, operating in Phoenix, San Diego, LA, Vegas, and Dallas. Discover how Bluedot is revolutionizing the EV industry.

EV Access incorporates Bluedot's latest iteration of its advanced fleet management program as part of its ongoing partnership to streamline how it manages its entire EV rental fleet, including servicing, real-time fleet behavior, and detailed charging analytics. This partnership is supporting EV Access's exciting new growth phase into other markets across the country.

According to EV Access founder Justin Pappan, "Three years ago, we had just one Tesla, but now we have over 200 electric vehicles. Our quick expansion means we needed a fleet management solution to help us cope with our growth plans – and that's why our relationship with Bluedot is so pivotal to our plans."

Bluedot's solution fuels success because of its compatibility with EV Access's growth model, which relies on direct rentals and third-party platforms, including Turo. Alongside traditional EV fleet management features, Bluedot provides EV Access with a method to assign cars to Uber drivers while automatically managing charging payments.

EV Access is also taking advantage of Bluedot's communication tools to avoid the immense cost of building independent SMS backends. The Bluedot app's in-app messaging system has provided a single, stable channel for EV Access's customers to take advantage of.

According to Bluedot COO Selinay Parlak, "Our partnership with EV Access has directly supported the company's expansion plans out of Phoenix, Arizona, and into Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Our highly scalable systems will continue to support the company as it examines the viability of new markets."

EV Access is one of the next generation of companies seeking to encourage individuals and businesses to transition to environmentally friendly electric cars. The company hopes to fuel this growing market, bringing the benefits of green travel to North America.

About Bluedot

Bluedot helps EV-fleets run and manage their operations. They support the electrification of fleets across America through charging, telematics, payment solutions, and communications tools.

About EV Access

EV Access is an electric vehicle rental service based in Phoenix, Arizona. Founded three years ago, EV Access serves visitors and Uber drivers by providing green-friendly electric vehicles while prioritizing flexible rental options and a higher standard of customer service.

