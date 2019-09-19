Bluedot named finalist for Timmy Awards - Best Tech Workplace for Diversity

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech in Motion, a tech community with over 110,000 members, has named Bluedot as a finalist for this year's Timmy Award - Best Tech Workplace for Diversity category. Winners will be announced at a live ceremony this October. Voting is open to the public here until September 27th, while the Judge's Choice recipient will be chosen by a panel of expert judges.

The selection criteria for the Best Tech Workplace for Diversity is based on the following:

Implementation of diverse hiring and employment practices

Collaboration and inclusive thinking to produce an innovative product

Provision of tools and resources to explore and celebrate differences

"We're excited to have not one, but two awards recognizing diverse thinking and collaboration this year. Getting the opportunity to celebrate the inclusion, innovation and growth in the community through the Timmy Awards is beyond exciting," says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, creator of Tech in Motion . "Companies have realized diversity is a necessary ingredient for company creativity and success, and we're looking forward to recognizing that."

"We recognize the importance of diversity as a unique strength to not only our business, but as part of our DNA and company culture. In the last year and a half, the number of women on our team has tripled. In addition, we're proud that roughly half of our board is women. Diversity gives us perspective, challenges our thinking and ultimately, helps us grow as a team," says Emil Davityan, Co-Founder and CEO of Bluedot.

At Bluedot, we value diversity – inside and outside the office. Whether we're brainstorming a product feature, hiring a new team member, or chatting about life, we stay curious and learn from each other. Our small but mighty team hails from 5 continents and 20 countries. Collectively, our team speaks nearly 25 different languages. These places and cultures uniquely shaped each person's background and perspective, bringing a wealth of diversity and creativity to the company.

The Bluedot team creates solutions that are used worldwide and are as diverse as the people who build them. Currently, Bluedot has team members across the globe in California, Connecticut, Texas, Massachusetts, Utah, Victoria, New South Wales, Sarawak, Armenia and Malaysia.

About Bluedot

Bluedot helps brands and enterprises unlock high-impact moments via mobile location. Bluedot powers precise, first-person location data through the brand's app to deliver valuable experiences for customers. Bluedot provides solutions for optimizing mobile orders, increasing drive thru capacity, supporting click and collect, enabling timely, location-based communications and more.

Bluedot is GDPR compliant. Learn why top enterprises, such as Salesforce, Oracle, Eat Club, Transurban, and McDonald's partner with Bluedot for their location-based needs. Visit bluedot.io to learn more.

Media Contact:

Laura Tyson, Bluedot

press@bluedot.io

770.314.2475

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates , part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of over 190,000 members across 12 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto. Visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

Media Contact: Lindsay Lewis, Tech in Motion Events

The complete list of 2019 Timmy Awards finalists can be found here .

lindsay.lewis@techinmotionevents.com

469.458.9486

SOURCE Bluedot

