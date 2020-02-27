Bluedot's Location Technology Powers GoToll Mobile App for Simple Toll Payments Without Stopping

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedot today announced the company's location technology powers GoToll , a new mobile app that allows drivers to automatically pay for highway tolls without having to slow down, stop, or take any other action that might distract them. GoToll, created by Transurban , a global transportation company and toll operator, launched this month in the state of Virginia.

This new technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry one trip at a time. Individuals now have more control in the palm of their hands as they travel. Just as travelers can use an app to hail a ride, they can now use an app to pay for toll lanes.

"Consumers are more mobile than ever and expect choice, convenience, and responsiveness to their needs while they travel. GoToll delivers this powerful combination and, by using Bluedot technology, will enhance the journey of millions of drivers," says Emil Davityan, Co-Founder and CEO of Bluedot. "This new era of mobility as a service unlocks valuable experiences for people on-the-go. The GoToll app is leading this digital transformation where transport and customer experience intersect."

Powered by Bluedot's location technology, GoToll can understand travel direction as well as differentiate between regular lanes from HOV lanes, providing pinpoint accuracy and end-to-end security to support frictionless payments. Users of the app simply enter their car's license plate and a credit card into the app. The GoToll app does the rest. Tolls are paid automatically as drivers pass toll locations, and they can easily keep track of all their toll payments right within the app. Bluedot also ensures personal information is not tracked, shared, or sold by automatically anonymizing all personally identifiable information.

"GoToll gives drivers another option for easily paying for tolls with convenience and ease," says Elisa Bell, Director of Mobile Products at Transurban. "Bluedot's technology enabled us to develop the platform quickly with no hardware required. The technology is also very smart and accurate, even at high vehicle speeds, and we can assure our users that their private information will be protected."

Building on a successful history between Bluedot and Transurban in Australia , this advanced, transformative technology comes to the U.S. and enables:

Accurate location detection at high speeds

Ability to differentiate whether a driver is in a HOV or regular lane

Safety detection, ensuring drivers receive push notifications only at appropriate times; for example, when they are not in motion

Automated mobile toll payments

GoToll will initially support 12 Virginia toll roads (including the 495, 95, 395, and 66 Express Lanes), with further expansion planned across North America and the Eastern seaboard.

To get the app, download it from the Apple or Google Play stores, and simply register a license plate and credit card.

About Bluedot

Bluedot 's location technology for mobile apps powers meaningful interactions between brands and their customers. With pinpoint accuracy, its easy-to-implement location technology can identify when a mobile app user arrives at a business, places mobile orders at drive-thrus, arrives at a curbside or pick-up spot, or passes a toll location. Inherently compliant with GDPR, CCPA, and other emerging legislation, Bluedot never shares or sells personal information. Marquee brands like Salesforce, Oracle, Eat Club, Transurban, and McDonald's trust Bluedot for their location-based needs. Visit bluedot.io to learn more.

