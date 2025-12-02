Bluefish Releases 2025 AI Shopping Trends Report: How Generative AI Shaped Black Friday & Cyber Monday Winners

GenAI recommended Best Buy more than any other retailer, driven by its strong positioning as the number one place to find deals

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluefish, the AI marketing platform for the Fortune 500, today released its inaugural Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2025 AI Shopping Trends Report , providing one of the first in-depth looks at how generative AI tools influenced early holiday shopping decisions at scale. The report analyzes millions of AI answers across leading platforms to show which retailers, brands and content sources gained the most visibility when consumers asked AI where and what to buy.

The findings confirm that AI has become a primary front door for shopping during high-intent moments like Black Friday. Shoppers frequently turned to AI assistants to compare deals, find the "best" products in each category, and decide which retailers to trust, creating a new layer of competition for visibility that traditional search and paid media do not fully capture.

Within this landscape, Bluefish identified clear AI "winners" across categories such as electronics, apparel and home goods. Some retailers consistently surfaced as the best place to find Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals across multiple audiences, while others saw fragmented or inconsistent representation depending on the demographic, prompt or AI system.

The results show that Best Buy dominated AI Black Friday & Cyber Monday searches by owning the "best deal" story across several major categories (computers, home appliances, phones and TVs), while Walmart and Amazon followed Best Buy across both computers and TVs. Nordstrom was the number one clothing retailer in AI searches, followed by Target and Macy's. DSW led the shoe category, followed by Nordstrom and Foot Locker.

"The 2025 holiday season has cemented AI as the new front door to product discovery," said Alex Sherman, co-founder and CEO of Bluefish. "This report provides a first-of-its-kind view into which content truly shaped AI answers during Black Friday and which brands broke through."

The report also highlights how AI Commerce is becoming hyper personalized. Bluefish's analysis shows that differences in age and budget drove dramatically different visibility results. For CMOs, this fragmentation underscores the need to manage AI visibility by audience, not just at an aggregate brand level.

The AI Shopping Trends Report leverages Bluefish's industry-first Impact & Influence Analytics to measure and rank the content that most influenced AI recommendations:

Impact Score – Quantifies how closely a cited webpage's content aligns with AI-generated answers, exposing which sources meaningfully shaped consumer-facing result

Influence Rank – Aggregates performance across thousands of AI responses to identify the sites and publishers that most frequently and consistently influenced brand representation.

These new data layers uncover how Fortune 500 brands can take action to perform in the era of AI shopping, as traditional optimization metrics lose relevance to generative ranking dynamics.

The 2025 AI Shopping Trends Report is available at www.bluefishai.com/inaugural-black-friday-report

