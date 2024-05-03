BlueHalo and Kraken Partner to Advance Autonomous Maritime Operations

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo, the company transforming the future of global defense, and Kraken Technology Group, a maritime technology leader specializing in disruptive high-performance platforms, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate BlueHalo's cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)-backed autonomous mission systems into Kraken's littoral security platforms to develop next-generation uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) and uncrewed surface/sub-surface vehicles (USSV) along with multi-domain, 'marsupial' capabilities.

BlueHalo will integrate its industry-leading autonomous innovations within a range of Kraken vessels, including the K4 MANTA USSV (pictured). BlueHalo's USV will be integrated as payload in the K4 MANTA for autonomous multi-domain "marsupial" operations.

Through this partnership, the entities will work together to integrate BlueHalo's industry-leading autonomous innovations within a range of Kraken vessels–including the K3 SCOUT USV, the K4 MANTA USSV and the K5 KRAKEN Gunship–to yield significant innovations in maritime autonomy and develop new littoral capabilities addressing critical national security priorities. BlueHalo will also integrate its Titan and SkyView Radio Frequency (RF)-based counter-uncrewed aircraft system (C-UAS) technologies as payload within the K3, K4, and K5 portfolio for mobile, maritime UAS detect and defeat capabilities.

"This expansion into the maritime domain is one of several initiatives we have been planning as part of our long-term strategic vision. The ability to rapidly and seamlessly adapt current leading technologies to adjacent domains allows us to out innovate adversaries and extend BlueHalo's ring of protection," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "Kraken's innovative spirit and passion for customer success align directly with our DNA and we are excited to be bringing these disruptive offerings to the mission."

"Partnering so closely with BlueHalo on the integration of K3 has demonstrated clear synergies in both vision and expertise. With this combined effort, Kraken and BlueHalo are working together to expand these innovations across our other vessels and pursue even more opportunities to meet critical customer needs," said Mal Crease, Founder and CEO of Kraken Technology Group. "Game-changing capabilities deployed at pace is our sole objective, and this partnership will ensure our ability to deliver against exponentially growing market demand."

The BlueHalo AI/ML-backed autonomous platform will serve as the primary core of autonomous operations and functions within the Kraken USV and USSV–leading mission-focused operations, maintaining situational awareness, signaling directions to the autonomous maritime controller, enabling multi-vessel swarming, and supporting hybrid maritime and land "marsupial" operations.

BlueHalo has extensive technical experience delivering state-of-the-art autonomous capabilities, including R&D, engineering, systems development, fabrication and prototyping, manufacturing, integration and sustainment activities. These capabilities enabled the development of HaloSwarm–a transformational, autonomous drone swarming technology with unmatched mission efficiency and performance previously unavailable to the warfighter. The company also offers an entire ecosystem of uncrewed solutions purpose-built for any environment, including the Intense Eye UAS, which is part of the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Blue UAS Cleared List for rigorously vetted, policy-compliant, commercial UAS.

Kraken has a successful record of rapidly developing and manufacturing disruptive, scalable littoral platforms at high-volume. K3 SCOUT is a low-cost, low-signature, high-performance autonomous multi-mission USV for use both commercial and military applications. K4 MANTA is a unique, innovative scalable platform under development which will bring multi-mission payloads over large distances, before submerging for covert infiltration, persistent recce or loitering roles. K5 KRAKEN will be the definitive built-for-purpose, high-performance littoral gunship, capable of rapid solo or swarmed precision engagement in defense of littoral or afloat assets.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the areas of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Electronic Warfare & Cyber, and AI/ML. The company develops and brings to market next-generation capabilities to support customers' critical missions and national security. Learn more at https://www.bluehalo.com and follow BlueHalo on LinkedIn.

About Kraken

Kraken Technology Group is a UK company founded in 2021 and structured around decades of cross-sector expertise and pioneering experience in the marine industry. Kraken Technology Group provides precision design, advanced engineering and technological innovation to the performance marine market. Delivered through innovative propulsion solutions, integrated security platforms, precision yachts or the development of next-generation racing, Kraken is an industry disruptor which thinks out of the box and embraces change, taking inspiration from other industry sectors and processes. Learn more at https://www.krakentechnology.com.

SOURCE BlueHalo