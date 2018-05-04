Bluehost Announces the Winners of Annual Spotlight Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost, an Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: EIGI) company and top-rated web host by WordPress.org, today announced The Natural Beauty Workshop as the Grand Prize winner of the Bluehost Spotlight Awards. The awards program was designed to shine a light on the powerful WordPress websites that Bluehost customers have created.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized for combining my years of natural skin care and online community experience on The Natural Beauty Workshop," said Mary Helen Leonard, editor, The Natural Beauty Workshop. "The Bluehost platform enables us to serve both as a venue to share resources and information with our valued friends and customers and also provides a way for our customers to share their thoughts and feedback with us in a friendly, welcoming environment."

The following were runners-up in the annual awards:

Honorable mentions were awarded to: A Change of Mind, Swoon Talent, Isaiah Design Co., The Sassy Soap Company, Amy West Travel

Entries were judged on overall creativity and originality; overall look, design, grammar, and professionalism; and the use of WordPress themes, plugins and technology. The Grand Prize winner will receive a sponsored trip to WordCamp US 2018 in Nashville, TN and one year of free Cloud or Shared web hosting with Bluehost.

"Empowering these entrepreneurs to fully harness the web has always been our mission," said Suhaib Zaheer, general manager, Bluehost. "We are proud to reward these customers who are making a difference and chasing their passions while using our platform."

For more information on the awards and the winners, please visit: www.bluehost.com/blog.

