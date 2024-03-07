Website Professionals Can Now Take Advantage of the New Bluehost Cloud

Bluehost Cloud, in partnership with Automattic, offers a first-of-its-kind WordPress platform providing users with unmatched speed and performance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost, one of the leading, innovative WordPress solution providers in the world, today unveils its new Bluehost Cloud, an all-in-one managed WordPress platform built for lightning-fast page load times and 100 percent uptime SLA. Bluehost Cloud was expertly designed to meet the demands of critical, performance-intensive, and high-traffic sites, catering specifically to professionals and agencies seeking fast, scalable website resources, reliability, security and advanced management tools for building high-performance sites.

Bluehost Cloud Automattic logo

Unmatched performance meets unmatched WordPress expertise to deliver a first-of-its-kind platform, Bluehost Cloud. Unlike other managed WordPress providers, who typically charge for traffic spikes or throttle resources as site demands grow, Bluehost has partnered with Automattic's cloud platform WP Cloud to provide the world's best managed WordPress platform, powered by a redundant global server infrastructure and 24/7 premium support. Bluehost Cloud is built and supported by top-tier WordPress experts to deliver unmatched power and speed.

"At Bluehost, we've prioritized enhancing performance and reliability for WordPress users across the board. We're already serving the needs of SMBs, freelancers and agencies. With Bluehost Cloud, powered by WP Cloud, we're introducing a new state-of-the-art platform specifically tailored to meet the demands of our most discerning customers – freelancers and agencies who build websites for their clients," said Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, parent company of Bluehost. "Guaranteeing uptime, site speed, security and expert level WordPress support is top of mind, and now Bluehost Cloud users and their clients can monitor, manage and grow their site or business with confidence and celebrate traffic spikes. Bluehost Cloud is a platform built to drive success for any WordPress website, but especially those seeking speed, performance and outstanding support."

"The launch of Bluehost Cloud on WP Cloud's platform marks a milestone in hosting, offering the world's best managed WordPress-first experience with distinguished service and experiences Bluehost is known for," said Jesse Friedman, Head of WP Cloud.

"WP Cloud is the first hyper-cloud platform purpose-built for WordPress, with thousands of high frequency servers across 25+ data centers and points of presence, it's designed to serve WordPress as fast and securely as possible. Excited to partner on this launch with Bluehost, who's been partnered with WordPress.org for 15+ years," said Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic and co-found of WordPress.

Bluehost Cloud is expertly built for freelancers and agencies, empowering them to effortlessly attract, grow and satisfy their customers by handling the challenging aspects of website infrastructure on their behalf. Its features include:

Top Site Speed: Powered by WP Cloud, the infrastructure is optimized for managed WordPress sites to deliver the fastest load time for web pages regardless of location across the globe.

Powered by WP Cloud, the infrastructure is optimized for managed WordPress sites to deliver the fastest load time for web pages regardless of location across the globe. WordPress Optimization: Tailored and tuned for WordPress sites by WordPress creators, so users will never worry about their PHP configuration or other software compatibility and configuration details. Users can simply build with confidence, knowing that their site is compatible with all the latest plugins and tools.

Tailored and tuned for WordPress sites by WordPress creators, so users will never worry about their PHP configuration or other software compatibility and configuration details. Users can simply build with confidence, knowing that their site is compatible with all the latest plugins and tools. 100% Uptime SLA: Server and Datacenter environment designed to provide failover and 100% uptime for clients. Top-tier reliable network uptime backed by an enforceable Service Level Agreement that pays back hosting costs if any downtime occurs.

Server and Datacenter environment designed to provide failover and 100% uptime for clients. Top-tier reliable network uptime backed by an enforceable Service Level Agreement that pays back hosting costs if any downtime occurs. Built for High Traffic Sites and Spikes: Unlike other competitors, no matter how many visitors the site receives, Bluehost Cloud is optimized to handle the load without additional bandwidth costs charged to the customer.

Unlike other competitors, no matter how many visitors the site receives, Bluehost Cloud is optimized to handle the load without additional bandwidth costs charged to the customer. Datacenter Location Choice: Reduce latency and serve content faster to your end customer through your choice of datacenter locations and an integrated global CDN.

Reduce latency and serve content faster to your end customer through your choice of datacenter locations and an integrated global CDN. Expert Premium Support: Priority technical support routing directly to a trained WordPress expert via 24/7 online chat and phone support.

Priority technical support routing directly to a trained WordPress expert via 24/7 online chat and phone support. Built-in Multi-Site Management Tools: Time-saving monitoring and updated client site performance and security in one place with a suite of tools designed for bulk updates, backups, traffic reporting, and more.

Time-saving monitoring and updated client site performance and security in one place with a suite of tools designed for bulk updates, backups, traffic reporting, and more. Website Resource Allocation: Bluehost Cloud introduces a new level of control for users with multiple websites. Users are able to assign the amount of storage and power, vCPUs (PHP Workers), to each site directly. This allows users to allocate the resources their site needs by controlling the CPU and storage per site upon creation, directing more power to their most heavily trafficked websites.

Bluehost Cloud introduces a new level of control for users with multiple websites. Users are able to assign the amount of storage and power, vCPUs (PHP Workers), to each site directly. This allows users to allocate the resources their site needs by controlling the CPU and storage per site upon creation, directing more power to their most heavily trafficked websites. Integrated API Functionality: Speed boost to deploy and update websites with integrated API hooks for local systems to launch, edit, or clone additional websites through command line.

About Bluehost

Bluehost is the leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

About Automattic

At Automattic, our goal is to make the web a better place. With products like WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack, Tumblr, and WordPress VIP, we help support customers through web hosting, e-commerce, security and backups, enterprise infrastructure, and more. Automattic is a distributed company with nearly 2,000 employees working from 95 countries speaking 120 different languages. We believe in open source, and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. For more, visit Automattic.com.

