Bluehost Appoints Antonis Papatsaras as Chief Technology Officer to Lead AI-Driven Innovation for SMBs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bluehost, a trusted partner to millions of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for their online presence, announced the newest member of its executive team, Antonis Papatsaras, as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Antonis joins Bluehost's recently expanded executive team during a period of growth and platform innovation, marked by Bluehost's commitment to accelerating digital success for SMBs in the AI-powered world through the evolution of its web solution offerings and go-to-market strategy.

Dr. Antonis Papatsaras, Bluehost CTO

As CTO, Antonis will lead Bluehost's technology strategy and innovation agenda, overseeing product architecture, customer experience technology, data strategy, and AI capabilities as the company continues to expand its portfolio across content, commerce, and discovery.

"Bluehost is rapidly evolving into a next-generation, AI-native SaaS platform built for SMBs," said Sachin Puri, CEO of Bluehost. "With a strong and expanding executive team, we are accelerating innovation to deliver secure, high-performing, and seamless digital experiences, at the simplicity and cost that SMBs need. Antonis brings deep expertise in cloud, AI, and scalable systems, and I'm thrilled to welcome him as we build the future of our platform for small businesses."

Dr. Antonis Papatsaras brings more than 27 years of experience and expertise in distributed systems, cloud infrastructure, scalable architecture, and AI. Antonis is a customer-first technology leader who consistently connects engineering and product execution to customer-focused outcomes. Most recently, he served as CTO at Hootsuite, ingesting and analyzing the whole social media data space. Prior to Hootsuite, he was the CTO at DocuSign CLM, SpringCM and held engineering leadership roles at organizations including Hewlett-Packard Autonomy. Throughout his tenure, Antonis has showcased his ability to drive innovation aligned with accelerated growth.

"Iconic brands aren't built by technology alone, they're built through millions of meaningful customer moments," said Antonis Papatsaras, CTO of Bluehost. "As Bluehost enters the agentic AI era, our opportunity is to reduce friction, increase guidance, and deliver better outcomes; evolving AI from isolated tools into trusted partners that help small businesses succeed across their entire digital journey."

With this appointment, Bluehost reinforces its commitment to empowering SMBs with technology that helps them move faster online, convert more effectively, and scale with confidence. Backed by a strengthened leadership team, Bluehost will continue investing in AI-driven innovation to support small business success in an increasingly digital and intelligent economy.

