Bluehost Strengthens Global Web-Hosting Platform with the Power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for SMBs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bluehost Group, a trusted partner to millions of entrepreneurs and small businesses for their online presence, announced that its adoption of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is delivering enterprise-grade scalability, performance, and reliability to small business customers worldwide. Additionally, Bluehost is taking advantage of OCI to expand the cloud and AI capabilities it provides to support Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) building cloud-native applications.

Nearly a million Bluehost customers have already migrated to OCI, realizing 4-5X improvements in median response times while continuing to benefit from Bluehost's hallmark simplicity, security, and high-touch support. The migration of all Bluehost customers to OCI is on track for completion in 2026 and will unlock new levels of performance and scalability at price points never before seen for small businesses.

"Small businesses shouldn't have to choose between price, performance, security, or support," said Sachin Puri, CEO, Bluehost Group. "With OCI, we can give millions of small businesses enterprise-level speed, reliability, and protection without sacrificing affordability or simplicity. It's an exciting time for Bluehost Group to be delivering a modern, AI-forward digital business portfolio with extraordinary performance and affordability, now extending that to ISVs and MSPs as well."

"By choosing OCI, Bluehost is bringing enterprise-grade performance, efficiency, and reliability to millions of businesses at a fraction of the cost," said Chris Gandolfo, EVP, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "OCI enables Bluehost to help entrepreneurs and growing businesses scale and thrive online using the same cloud technologies trusted by the world's leading enterprises."

With OCI, Bluehost customers benefit from faster page loads, stronger uptime, and reduced carbon impact, all while keeping operations simple and affordable. The transition to OCI also aligns with Bluehost's commitment to sustainable growth, reducing carbon emissions while improving speed and reliability for millions of websites.

Bluehost is redefining what's possible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the cloud era with OCI:

High Performance and Efficiency: Ultra-low latency at lower cost and up to 30% reduction in cost-per-customer for equivalent performance

Global Scale and Reach: OCI's extensive regional footprint enables Bluehost to rapidly enter new markets, launching in weeks instead of months, reducing costs and improving proximity for over 5 million customers across 10+ countries

Secure and Compliant: Embedded data protection and privacy standards, including PCI and GDPR

Reliable and Scalable Infrastructure: 99.99% uptime and enterprise–grade scalability to support growing businesses and modern cloud-native applications

By moving to OCI, Bluehost is laying the foundation for deeper AI integration across its SaaS platform, enabling future capabilities such as intelligent site optimization, predictive analytics, and personalized digital experiences for small businesses worldwide. In addition, dedicated engineering teams from Oracle and Bluehost are collaborating to optimize workloads, enhance automation, and co-develop performance analytics designed for the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses.

"Working with Oracle has allowed us to modernize the infrastructure powering our hosting architecture," said Anuj Saxena, CTO of Newfold Digital. "By taking full advantage of OCI's distributed network fabric, high-throughput storage, and autonomous operations, we're achieving greater performance and reliability across global regions. Our engineering teams are collaborating closely with Oracle to optimize every layer of the stack, including compute orchestration, storage, networking, and AI inference, ensuring performance gains translate directly to real-world customer impact."

"At Bluehost, we're building the foundation of the next digital economy, where small businesses can operate with enterprise-level power and simplicity," added Puri. "Our collaboration with Oracle isn't just about faster sites; it's about giving every small and medium business and creator the tools and technology to compete and win in the AI-driven future."

About Bluehost Group

Bluehost serves over 5 million entrepreneurs and small businesses globally to easily start, market and grow their business. Beloved by businesses, WordPress site owners, app creators and beyond, Bluehost's AI-Forward platform radically simplifies and accelerates naming, branded emailing, site building, getting discovered on Search Engines and LLMs, and selling products or services, making it all possible in minutes. With dedication to small business prosperity, Bluehost uniquely combines simplicity and affordability with enterprise-grade infrastructure required to ensure the level of speed, reliability and security that every consumer today demands and is necessary for optimal traffic and conversion. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, Crazy Domains, HostGator, Network solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

