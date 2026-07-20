Bluehost Expands AI Business Platform with New Simple-to-Use AI & Agentic Solutions Purpose-Built for Small Business

AI Site, AI Store and AI Front Desk Agent Additions help entrepreneurs build, grow and run their businesses without needing technical expertise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bluehost, the all-in-one platform trusted by millions of small businesses to build, grow, and run online, today unveiled its next-generation AI business platform for small businesses, introducing intelligent AI agents that can build websites, run online stores, capture leads, answer customer questions, and book appointments, all without requiring technical expertise. The solutions are purpose-built for small business needs, giving entrepreneurs the capabilities of a much larger business without the complexity or cost.

"For decades, we've helped small businesses get online. The next chapter is helping them run their business," said Sachin Puri, CEO of Bluehost Group and Network Solutions Group. "AI shouldn't stop at building a website. It should help you answer customers, manage appointments, sell products, and grow your business. Our vision is simple: give every small business the capabilities of a much larger company without the complexity or cost. Every AI capability we build is guided by one principle: save time, reduce complexity, and help entrepreneurs focus on serving their customers, not learning another tool."

Bluehost's AI business platform helps entrepreneurs build, grow and run their businesses without technical expertise Post this

Bluehost AI Site Builder: A Fully Functioning Site in Minutes

Bluehost's agentic site builder radically simplifies launching an on-brand site ready for business with built-in security and properly structured content and metadata for SEO. The AI Agent asks targeted questions about the business and automatically creates an on-brand website with optimized content, metadata, and built-in security. Once launched, owners can tell the Agent to change anything on the site simply describing what's needed, from changing an image, to updating a color, or revising or adding content.

Bluehost AI Store: An Online Store Built and Managed through Conversation

Bluehost AI Store helps entrepreneurs launch, manage, and optimize an online store through simple conversation from easy set-up and AI-driven merchandising with SEO and AEO to day-to-day operations and optimization for growth. Small business owners can easily customize the design and leverage agentic store management with an AI Command Center that delivers action plans and reports together with agents that run automatically to track orders, catalog, customers, payments, and channels and surface proactive recommendations and flag revenue risks like products missing pricing or low stock alerts before they affect sales. Bluehost's AI Store requires no prior WooCommerce experience and works alongside a business's existing hosting or with Bluehost.

Bluehost AI Front Desk Agent: An AI receptionist and sales assistant available 24/7.

For service-based businesses like salons, clinics, consultants, and home service providers, missed calls and after-hours inquiries can mean lost revenue. The AI Front Desk Agent trains on a business's website, business content and documents to deliver accurate responses personalized to the brand. It instantly engages every visitor, qualifies their intent and moves them toward an appointment seamlessly connecting to the owners' Google calendar, managing availability in real-time.

"Most of the AI tools getting attention right now are built for enterprises or people already comfortable in a code editor or a design system," said Salim Ali, Chief Marketing Officer for Bluehost. "Our customers aren't developers, and they shouldn't have to think like one. We build for the florist, the electrician, the therapist who wants a site or store that runs itself, and books appointments while they run their business."

In addition to the new agentic Bluehost AI Site, AI Store and AI Front Desk Agent, Bluehost's complete AI Suite for Small Businesses includes:

AI Domain Name Generator generates relevant available domain names based on based on industry, brand and location

generates relevant available domain names based on based on industry, brand and location AI All-Access Pack all-in-one access to ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok

all-in-one access to ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok AI Content & Copywriting tools customizable to brand voice, optimized for search

customizable to brand voice, optimized for search AI Agent Hosting: developer grade solutions to deploy AI agents and vibe-code apps

developer grade solutions to deploy AI agents and vibe-code apps GatorClaw AI Agent Builder: A visual builder for creating, deploying and managing autonomous AI agents without the complexity traditionally required.

Build. Grow. Run. All with Bluehost AI. To learn more about Bluehost, please visit www.bluehost.com.

About Bluehost

Trusted by over 5 million customers worldwide, Bluehost is the AI-powered platform that helps entrepreneurs, small businesses, developers and agencies build, grow and run online. With high-speed performance hosting and AI tools that simplify everything from site and store creation to marketing, sales and AI agent building, together with real human support along the way, Bluehost is built to grow and simple to run. Recommended by WordPress.org since 2005. For more information, visit Bluehost.com.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, Crazy Domains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

Media Contact:

Paola Lorenzo

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SOURCE Bluehost