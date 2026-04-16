Bluehost Introduces GatorClaw: The Simplest Way to Build and Run AI Agents for Small Business

New visual platform, built on the OpenClaw ecosystem, brings no-code agent creation to Bluehost's high-performance VPS infrastructure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost, a leading platform powering millions of small and midsized businesses and developers globally, today announced GatorClaw, a new visual platform that makes it easy to build, deploy, and run autonomous AI agents without the complexity traditionally required.

As businesses shift from building websites to running AI-powered operations, GatorClaw enables developers, operators, and entrepreneurs to move from idea to production in minutes. Built on the emerging OpenClaw ecosystem, it combines intuitive, no-code workflows with Bluehost's high-performance VPS infrastructure, purpose-built for always-on, agentic workloads.

"AI is moving from experimentation to execution," said Sachin Puri, CEO of Bluehost Group and Network Solutions Group. "We're removing the complexity that has held back real-world adoption and making it possible for any business or solopreneur to build and deploy AI agents with confidence. This is a foundational step toward a future where AI doesn't just assist you, and can actually run your business."

The Framework Enabling AI's Transition to Agentic Action

OpenClaw, the open-source autonomous agent framework, has rapidly gained traction by enabling AI to move beyond conversational exchanges to autonomous execution of complex, multi-step tasks such as managing workflows, handling customer interactions, and automating business operations.

Acting as an orchestration layer that connects LLMs with real-world tools, OpenClaw unlocks powerful capabilities. However, deploying and managing agents in production remains complex, requiring infrastructure, configuration, and continuous operation.

Introducing GatorClaw to More Easily Build, Connect, and Run AI Agents

Bluehost's GatorClaw, built on the OpenClaw ecosystem, delivers a more intuitive, visual experience and simplifies the path from experimentation to production.

Build with Visual, No-Code Agent Creation Guided user interface to design and deploy AI agents in minutes Visual workflows to orchestrate multi-step automation and logic



Connect: Integrate with Everyday Tools Centralized hub with native connections to tools like Gmail, Slack, and Notion Prebuilt automation components for common workflows like email relays and report generation



Run: Always-On Infrastructure with Full Control Built on Bluehost's high-performance VPS platform Designed for continuous, autonomous agent execution Full control over environment, resources, and configurations for advanced use cases Built-in security, reliability, and isolation for production-grade workloads



Developer-Ready by Design

GatorClaw is designed for ease of use as well as flexibility and control to give developers and technical users the ability to customize, extend, and scale their agent-based workflows on dedicated infrastructure. Users have full control over runtime, configurations, and performance.

Purpose-Built Infrastructure for AI Agents

Unlike traditional hosting, GatorClaw is tightly integrated with Bluehost's VPS platform, delivering the performance, uptime, control and additional protection layers required for always-on AI agents. Bluehost's VPS Hosting offers top performance with benchmarks that speak for themselves.

A New Era for Small Businesses

With GatorClaw, Bluehost extends its mission beyond websites and hosting enabling businesses to automate operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate growth with AI. This marks a shift for the company from building digital presence to running intelligent, AI-powered businesses.

To learn more about Bluehost GatorClaw, please visit: www.bluehost.com/vps-hosting/gatorclaw

About Bluehost

Trusted by over 5 million customers worldwide, Bluehost is the all-in-one platform that empowers entrepreneurs, small businesses, developers and agencies to build, grow and run online with confidence. Whether you are launching a brand, a store or a campaign or you are building sites, apps and AI agents, and you need highest grade hosting, Bluehost fuels your success. With high-speed performance, AI-powered tools for everything from site building to agents, and real human support at every step, Bluehost is built to grow and simple to run. Recommended by WordPress.org since 2005.

For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, Crazy Domains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Cravotta

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluehost