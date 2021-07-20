Bluehost India Celebrates Birthday with up to 65% off on Web Hosting & More

MUMBAI, India, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost, a leading web hosting solutions provider recommended by WordPress turns a year older.

As an industry leader in WordPress hosting and web hosting, Bluehost has built a loyal customer base in the Indian market over the years. To commemorate this event, Bluehost announces discounts on web hosting and servers as part of the annual Birthday sale from 19th - 22nd July, 2021. Bluehost is excited to bring these offers to its customers.

Here are the details of the discounts one can enjoy as part of the Bluehost Birthday sale:

WordPress Hosting - Up to 65% off

Shared Hosting - Up to 65% off

VPS & Dedicated Servers on sale at attractive prices

Additionally, on registration new users also get the following benefits at NO additional cost:

Free Domain name (worth ₹1399/Yr)

Free SEO tools (worth ₹4299/Yr)

Free Speed boosting CDN (worth ₹4499/Yr)

Free SSL Certificate

MS O365 Business Plus email (worth ₹499/Yr) with Plus & Choice-Plus plan

This provides customers with tools and services worth ₹10,000+ for free.

Bluehost India is turning a year older and has continuously been offering the best-in-class web hosting and related services to its customers. The brand aims to help individuals and small businesses establish a strong digital presence with ease, and succeed online. Through this sale, Bluehost India intends to offer web hosting services at discounted rates and add-ons worth ₹10,000+ for free.

Speaking about the sale, Mitika Kulshreshtha, Vice President - Marketing, Bluehost India said, "Bluehost's goal is to provide customers with the right tools and solutions to get online quickly and easily. Irrespective of whether you are a developer, blogger or an e-commerce store owner, we provide a variety of hosting products, specializing in WordPress and multiple services for anyone looking to get online and succeed. We're excited to be turning another year older in the industry and our customers will continue to be at the center of everything we do. The Birthday Sale is a fantastic opportunity to get our products at discounted prices. We're certain it will be hugely beneficial to the community."

Bluehost simplifies the onboarding process and offers a seamless user experience to guide its customers to create a professional website. The Bluehost Birthday sale is an opportunity for WordPress enthusiasts and web professionals alike to get Bluehost India's products at affordable prices.

The Bluehost Birthday sale is live and will continue till the 22nd of July, 2021.

To know more about the Bluehost Birthday sale please visit: https://www.bluehost.in/

About Bluehost

Bluehost is the leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.in.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web technology company serving nearly seven million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. For more information, visit www.newfold.com.

