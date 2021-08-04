Bluehost Launches Website Builder Without Boundaries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost , trusted web hosting provider specializing in WordPress, today announced its launch of the Bluehost Website Builder , a smart-design editor for WordPress. Website Builder is a first-of-its-kind tool that simplifies the website creation process while maintaining the full power of WordPress. The launch of this product reinforces Bluehost's commitment to developing accessible WordPress solutions for any kind of website.

The Bluehost Website Builder removes website building obstacles with a solution that effortlessly guides users through the design process to launch a fully-functional WordPress website. Built to grow with evolving customer needs, the Bluehost Website Builder does not lock users into a single platform or builder experience. On top of freely navigating between the builder dashboard and WP Admin, Bluehost Website Builder comes with 'Mix Mode' which allows users to leverage the full design functionality of WordPress' Gutenberg editor with any webpage they are editing.

"Creativity has no boundaries, and neither should your website, so we set forth to create a website building experience leveraging WordPress' robust functionality," said Paula Drum, Chief Marketing Officer at Newfold Digital. "We know that many customers outgrow the capabilities of traditional drag-and-drop website builders and need to upgrade to a more flexible platform such as WordPress. The Bluehost Website Builder gives users complete design freedom with all the tools and functionality one would expect from WordPress without traditional website builder limitations so users can build their websites with maximum flexibility from the start."

The Bluehost Website Builder was designed with the user in mind so that regardless of website experience, users can create stunning websites in 25% less time* than traditional builder tools. With recommended templates for specific website types and use-cases, Website Builder's smart AI guides users to design a professional website while simultaneously optimizing it for any screen - mobile, desktop or tablet. The tool also prevents and corrects user design errors instantly, so novice WordPress users can build with confidence.

Whether creating a portfolio or small business site, Website Builder includes impressive features to fit all skill levels and needs.

- Drag-and-drop editing

- Live editing

- Mobile editing

- Stock image repository

- 300+ quick-start smart templates

- Mobile-ready templates

- Protection from design errors

- Full WordPress Access

- Custom CSS

Bluehost Website Builder is the brand's latest innovation that leverages WordPress' robust functionality. In addition to making WordPress more accessible to all experience levels, Bluehost Website Builder is designed to remain future-proof. As WordPress continues to grow and evolve, the Bluehost Website Builder will stay closely aligned with the advances of Gutenberg page editing. This unique approach to continuous WordPress integration means that user websites will maintain their ability to benefit from core WordPress updates without the need to deconstruct or re-work major components of their website.

"We are thrilled to introduce a new Bluehost product that empowers new users to build on WordPress, which powers more than 42% of the web," said Nicholas Rasmussen, Director of WordPress Business Development at Newfold Digital. "Bluehost has contributed to both WordPress software development and the community since 2012. We are excited for the future of Gutenberg and we will continue to contribute to the advancement of the project."

More information on Website Builder, including additional product specs and package details, is available at Bluehost.com .

About Bluehost:

Bluehost is the leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com .

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web technology company serving nearly seven million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com .

*Based on 7,000 customers' average days to publish a website using Website Builder compared to WordPress.

