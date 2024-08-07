Bluehost Unveils Cutting-Edge Enhancements for Web Professionals and Agencies

Top-tier hosting capabilities accompany Bluehost's newly expanded Agency Partner Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost , one of the leading, innovative and premier WordPress hosting and solutions providers in the world, today announced the expansion of its agency partner program, accompanied by its most comprehensive and robust hosting solutions and tools to date. The expanded partner program now provides web professionals, agencies and freelancers with enhanced solutions to support their growth, while the hosting product lineup offers more choices than ever before.

Motivated by the positive response and strong interest generated by the exclusive preview launch of Bluehost's Agency Partner Program in June 2024, the Bluehost team has now expanded the program to all agencies, freelancers and web professionals to join and enjoy the enhanced benefits and updated product offerings. Along with the expanded partner program, agencies can take advantage of Bluehost's industry-leading Bluehost Cloud product with new features such as a migration tool and AI-powered WordPress website builder, as well as a refreshed lineup of Virtual Private Server (VPS) and Dedicated server options.

"We know every minute matters for agencies and that they always feel like they are trying to do a lot with a little, so we are continually looking for ways - through products and programs, like our Agency Partner Program - to make their work easier. Our partner program coupled with our enhanced products, provides a smooth path to success, offering more choice and more advanced capabilities to match the needs of our agency customers," said Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, parent company of Bluehost. "Bluehost is well-positioned to empower web professionals at every stage to deliver exceptional customer service, top-tier WordPress expertise and comprehensive hosting products."

Bluehost's Agency Partner Program has evolved into a premier three-tier program, offering a suite of exclusive benefits tailored for WordPress professionals and agencies with superior hosting solutions and 24/7 priority support with direct access to WordPress experts, available only to agency partners. The program also provides an added revenue stream to the program partners, enabling agencies to earn commissions and volume discounts for using and referring Bluehost's services. Additionally, these partners can enjoy exclusive webinars and learnings from WordPress and agency experts to scale their business.

Bluehost's Agency-focused portfolio of hosting products offers a choice of deployment options that can be tailored to meet client needs and workload requirements:

Bluehost Cloud: Bluehost's premier cloud hosting solution known for its fully managed WordPress hosting with top-tier performance, 100% up-time SLA, and global datacenter footprint is now announcing several new features that help agencies deliver high-quality projects for their clients:

Bluehost's premier cloud hosting solution known for its fully managed WordPress hosting with top-tier performance, 100% up-time SLA, and global datacenter footprint is now announcing several new features that help agencies deliver high-quality projects for their clients: AI WordPress Website Creator: Bluehost brings the power of AI to agencies with WordPress website builder that allows users to create a personalized and unique website with relevant content, images and pages within minutes.

Migration tool: With Bluehost Cloud, users can now effortlessly migrate their WordPress sites with minimal downtime and no data-loss, regardless of size or complexity, with reliability, consistency and accuracy.

Security & Management tools : several new features for agencies to keep their client WordPress sites protected including malware-scanning, anti-spam protection, and a simplified interface to manage PHP versions across sites.

Yoast Premium: Yoast's AI-powered features are now integrated with Bluehost Cloud, enabling agencies to be better and faster with a world-class SEO plugin to grow their business.

Yoast's AI-powered features are now integrated with Bluehost Cloud, enabling agencies to be better and faster with a world-class SEO plugin to grow their business. Advanced Hosting: For agencies that want greater control over the infrastructure resources and configuration, Bluehost offers a powerful lineup of advanced hosting options with VPS and Dedicated servers. Bluehost is now announcing the immediate availability of its most powerful options to date.

both VPS and Dedicated servers are now available on the latest generation of servers with AMD EPYC CPUs, Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) SSD drives and DDR5 RAM to handle a wide range of workloads from complex websites and larger web applications.

Virtual Private Server: Agencies can choose between standard, enhanced, and ultimate that help scale from 2vCPUs, 4 GM RAM, and 100 GB of NVMe storage to 8 vCPUs, 16 GB RAM, and 450 GB of NVMe storage. All VPS plans include cPanel access to administer your deployment.

Dedicated Server: Agencies can choose between three server options ranging from 8 CPU cores, 32 GB RAM, 1TB NVMe storage to 32 CPU, 128 GM RAM, 3 TB NVMe storage for the most demanding eCommerce storefronts and applications.

The team has received positive feedback from its Bluehost Agency Partners:

"The Bluehost Agency Partner Program is proving to be a great partnership. I love my dedicated rep and the Cloud hosting solution is a perfect fit for my clients." - Carrie Dils, CDW Consulting

"We're excited to participate in Bluehost's Partner Program to offer their portfolio of hosting options to meet our clients' needs. We are looking forward to collaborating with them and growing our business together." - Brad Williams, WebDevStudios

For more information on the Bluehost Agency Partner program, please visit bluehost.com/partnerprogram , on Bluehost Cloud, please visit bluehost.com/cloud , on the AI Website Creator, please visit bluehost.com/wondersuite , Bluehost's VPS hosting, please visit bluehost.com/hosting/vps , and on Bluehost's Dedicated hosting, please visit bluehost.com/hosting/dedicated .

About Bluehost

Bluehost is a premier web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com .

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com .

Media Contact:

Paola Lorenzo, Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluehost