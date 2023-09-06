BlueHuki Voted Best of DC 2023 Creative / Marketing Agency

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHuki Group was voted runner-up in Washington City Paper's Best of DC for the Best Creative/Marketing Agency category. This award reflects more than 68,500 votes and 680,000 advertisement impressions.

Dr. Heather Pressler, CEO of BlueHuki said, "With so many emerging and well-established marketing agencies in the Washington, DC metro, it's truly an honor to be recognized as one of the best."

But of course, this isn't the first time BlueHuki is being recognized as one of the District's top marketing agencies. In 2022 and 2023 BlueHuki was also a finalist in Best of Falls Church as a New Business and for Professional Services.

Additionally, BlueHuki is a certified Women's Business Enterprise and member of WBENC, the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, the Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, BNI NOVA Connections, is a SEMRush Certified Agency Partner and is a Squarespace Circle Partner Developer.

Founded in 2022 by Dr. Pressler, BlueHuki helps businesses navigate marketing decisions and run custom, cost-effective campaigns that showcase brands in the best possible light. It specializes in providing SEO content, digital ads management, website development, social media management, reputation management, and consulting.

Dr. Pressler is a self-taught web designer, social media pioneer, MIT grad, lauded sales person and scientist. Before founding BlueHuki, she was the Managing Director and Co-founder of another very successful DC area digital marketing agency for 6 years. The BlueHuki team consists of military spouses, teachers and professionally-educated marketers

The name 'BlueHuki' comes from Pressler's Hawaiian roots. Huki is a Hawaiian word describing the movement of an oar propelling a boat forward or pulling a fish up. The word also appears in the legend of Maui pulling the Hawaiian Islands from the blue abyss of the ocean into existence.

Therefore, the meaning of 'Huki' translates to BlueHuki's marketing endeavors, as it helps businesses emerge from the abyss online and propel forward toward growth and success.

Award info: https://washingtoncitypaper.com/article/604207/best-of-d-c-2023-begins/
Heather's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/heatherpressler/
BlueHuki's website: https://www.bluehuki.com

[email protected]

BlueHuki Receives the WBENC National Women's Business Enterprise Certification

