DR. HEATHER PRESSLER CEO OF BLUEHUKI GROUP NAMED A 2024 NORTHERN VIRGINIA 40 UNDER 40 HONOREE

FAIRFAX, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leadership Center for Excellence and Leadership Fairfax named Heather Pressler, Ph.D. and Founder of BlueHuki, a 2024 Northern Virginia 40 Under 40 Honoree. This program celebrates emerging leaders who showcase exceptional and impactful leadership within Northern Virginia – both professionally and personally.

Dr. Pressler was selected from a diverse pool of highly qualified nominees, which speaks to the contributions she has made as a leader in Northern Virginia. To be nominated, an individual must demonstrate impact in Northern Virginia through their professional and personal achievements, civic engagement, and personal story. Additionally, they must be nominated by someone who works with them in either a professional or volunteer capacity.

Marcia Twomey, Executive Director of Medical Care for Children Partnership Foundation, nominated Dr. Pressler and had this to say, "I nominated Heather for her achievements as a professional, contributions as President of the Board of MCCP and to the Northern Virginia community as a whole."

An Honoree Celebration will take place virtually on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The event is free to attend.

"I am truly honored to be included in such an amazing group of leaders in Northern Virginia," says Dr. Pressler.

Dr. Pressler is a self-taught HTML and WordPress web designer, early Facebook member, MIT grad, and scientist. She founded her first agency as a single Mom and in 2022, as a military spouse, founded her solo-venture, BlueHuki. BlueHuki an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Northern Virginia and the Washington, DC metro area, in 2022.

Alongside her team, Dr. Pressler helps businesses navigate AI applications, marketing decisions and run custom, cost-effective campaigns that showcase brands in the best possible light. Specifically, BlueHuki specializes in providing SEO and content, online ads, websites, social media, reputation, and consulting for medical practices, law firms, biotech firms, restaurants and home services businesses.

BlueHuki was named a Top Digital Marketing Agency by Clutch, finalist in the Best of Falls Church and Washington City Paper's Best of DC also awarded BlueHuki runner up in the Best Creative/Marketing Agency. Additionally, BlueHuki is a member of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, is a SEMRush Certified Agency Partner, and is a Squarespace Circle Partner Developer.

