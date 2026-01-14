Blueme Introduces New Sleep Scent For Luxurious Relaxation At Home

Intentionally Formulated & Backed By Neuroscience, the Sleep Collection Transforms Spaces and Elevates Evening Routines

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueme Fragrance, the newest home fragrance brand from Mei Xu, the mastermind behind Chesapeake Bay Candles, is excited to announce the newest scent in their Core lineup - Sleep. Blueme, celebrated for its scent innovation and putting neuroscience at the forefront of fragrance development, expands its offerings by highlighting relaxation and tapping farther into the ethos of the brand - smell the zen.

The Sleep Collection, available in both candle & diffuser formats, offers a luxurious and tranquil aroma, with notes of lavender and cypress, which is designed to evoke your body & brain's relaxation response. A stunning gift to scent-lovers or the perfect catalyst for your own wind-down routine, this scent is sure to transform your evenings.

This scent was created as a gentle reminder to slow down with each note supporting relaxation. Opening with the cool clarity of Siberian pine, followed by calming lavender blossom and geranium, and finally settling into soft patchouli releasing tension and inviting the body and mind to rest.

Fans of the scent will also be excited to learn of an expansion to the collection later in 2026, introducing a brand new delivery format to the Blueme offerings, as well!

"Every scent we create is intentional and purposeful; Sleep is formulated with the goal of providing an answer for the need of sparking relaxation," said Mei Xu, Founder of Blueme. "We are so excited for consumers to experience this multidimensional scent, with notes that scientifically elicit the perfect atmosphere for great Sleep."

Sustainability is at the heart of Blueme's mission, with all products created with essential oils, soy wax and housed in a hand finished ceramic vessel, ensuring no two vessels are exactly alike and designed to be refilled and reused, supporting a more thoughtful, lasting approach to fragrance. Whether you're looking to create a peaceful oasis, enhance your focus, or uplift your space, Blueme offers a luxurious, natural way to elevate your surroundings.

Available for purchase for $75-$150 at www.bluemefragrance.com

About Blueme:

Guided by neuroscience, we start by identifying the emotional and physiological benefits our consumers seek, then collaborate with leading industry experts and scientists to craft a new generation of fragrances—designed to calm, heal, and enhance self-care. Blueme's inaugural collection debuted with seven wellness fragrances, each housed in handcrafted imperfect-ceramic vessels—a tribute to nature's asymmetrical beauty. Every scent is designed to elicit measurable emotional and physiological responses, from stress relief to cognitive clarity. Blueme stands at the forefront of scent innovation. Through the science of smell, we redefine everyday experiences, harnessing the power of fragrance to nurture the mind, body, and soul. The name "Blueme" (pronounced "bloom") embodies "a moment for me"—a ritual of self-connection through scent.

