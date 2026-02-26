Blueme Launches IRB-Approved Smell Health Research Study to Advance Olfactory Science and Wellness

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Fragrances, Inc. (Blueme), a wellness-driven fragrance brand dedicated to advancing smell science, research, and sustainable design, has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to conduct a research study evaluating how people use and experience the Blueme Smell Test, a self-administered smell assessment designed to support everyday smell health awareness. The study reflects Blueme's broader commitment to elevating smell health as an essential, yet often overlooked, dimension of overall well-being and longevity.

Smell plays a vital role in daily life — influencing safety, nutrition, emotional memory, cognition, and overall quality of life. Emerging research suggests that changes in sense of smell may also be associated with certain neurological conditions, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. While smell loss does not mean someone will develop these conditions, researchers have observed meaningful correlations between reduced olfactory function and neurodegenerative disease. As a result, smell testing has become an increasingly important area of study in both olfactory science and broader health research.

More than 10% of the U.S. population experiences some degree of smell loss, yet awareness and proactive smell health practices remain limited. Blueme believes increasing public understanding of smell health is an important step toward integrating olfactory awareness into everyday wellness.

"Smell health is deeply connected to how we experience the world — from memory and emotion to nourishment and longevity," said Mei Xu, Founder and CEO of Blueme. "By studying how people interact with the Blueme Smell Test in everyday settings, we aim to make smell awareness more accessible and to contribute to the growing field of research connecting olfactory function with overall health."

Blueme's study focuses on evaluating how individuals use the Blueme Smell Test in real-world environments. Insights from the research may help inform future improvements in smell assessment tools and support a broader movement to position smell health as a core pillar of holistic wellness.

