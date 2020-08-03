BlueParrott Announces Integration with Zebra's Workforce Connect

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueParrott, a leader in wireless headset technology, today announced an integration with Workforce Connect Powered by Zebra Savanna™. Zebra Technologies' Workforce Connect provides access to enterprise data and applications, Push-to-Talk (PTT) calls, Private Branch Exchange (PBX) calls and enterprise-class secure messaging on one device. Now, any Android™-based mobile device using the Zebra Workforce Connect PTT Pro platform can pair select BlueParrott Bluetooth® headsets for hands-free and heads-up communication.

BlueParrott is one of the first brands of Bluetooth enterprise-grade headsets to be integrated with Workforce Connect enabling greater productivity and streamlined workflows for mobile workers. Zebra has integrated BlueParrott's software development kit (SDK) into WorkForce Connect, making the software compatible with BlueParrott's C300-XT, C400-XT, B350-XT, B450-XT and B550-XT headsets.

Workforce Connect PTT Pro allows users to turn their mobile device into a fully-featured walkie talkie, offers one-to-one and site-to-site group PTT and ensures secure text messaging with in-transit encryption and multi-media support. The BlueParrott Parrott Button™ will initiate PTT calls and text messaging with one touch communication. Additionally, all BlueParrott headsets are equipped with a broad connectivity range so employees can move about work areas while maintaining their connection and BlueParrott ensures all calls adhere to security and compliance standards.

"Workforce Connect is a vital communication and data application for many businesses and their mobile workers," said Yves Dupuis, SVP, Enterprise Solutions, BlueParrott. "We're delighted to bring BlueParrott to these workers and enable them to utilize all of Workforce Connect's extensive collaboration features with an easy-to-use, secure and reliable Bluetooth headset. With BlueParrott, their mobile computer becomes a completely hands-free communication tool so employees and teams can stay connected via Workforce Connect while on-the-go and working."

Availability

The BlueParrott headsets with WorkForce Connect integration are available now. For purchase information, visit https://www.blueparrott.com/all-products.

About BlueParrott

BlueParrott®, a GN Audio brand, is a category leader in high-performing headsets for the noisiest and most demanding work environments. Helping mobile, manufacturing and warehousing professionals stay connected, our BlueParrott line has long been the favorite of professional truck drivers and industrial users and is time-tested to meet the demands of any workplace. The BlueParrott line of Bluetooth® devices meet the highest global standards for product quality and service, backed by the industry's best warranties.

GN Audio is part of the GN Group which operates in more than 90 countries, and has almost 150 years' experience in innovation and delivering reliability and ease of use. Founded in 1869, employing over 5,000 people, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, GN makes life sound better.

