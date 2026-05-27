BlueParrott Brings AI-Powered Voice Isolation to New Headsets Designed for Long-Haul Professional Truck Drivers

BlueParrott Pro Series Also Delivers Exceptional Noise Cancellation, Comfort, and Durability So Professional Drivers Can Hear and Be Heard

LOWELL, Mass., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueParrott, the #1 headset brand for professional drivers in North America, today launched the BlueParrott Pro Series, a new line of next-generation Bluetooth® headsets designed specifically for long-haul professional truck drivers. The Pro Series includes two models – the Pro B350 and Pro B450 – both featuring advanced AI-powered voice isolation that cuts through cab, road, and wind noise so drivers can hear and be heard clearly in demanding environments while delivering the durability and comfort BlueParrott is known for. The new line is available beginning today at BlueParrott.com, Amazon, and Best Buy online in the U.S. and Canada.

BlueParrott Pro B450 headset is engineered for long-haul drivers, offering AI-powered voice isolation. BlueParrott Pro B350 headset combines AI-powered voice isolation with an ultra-light, all-day comfort design built for professional drivers.

Developed for professional drivers across a range of routes, the Pro Series supports consistent, high-quality communication on the road. BlueParrott worked closely with professional truck drivers, incorporating their feedback on fit and comfort following hands-on testing to ensure a next-generation design that stands up to the BlueParrott brand they rely on, while feeling even more comfortable for long shifts.

The flagship model, the Pro B450, offers the longest run time of any BlueParrott headset at up to 45 hours of talk time, so drivers can rely on all-shift performance without interruption. The Pro B450 also introduces three user-controlled listening modes – Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) On, HearThrough and ANC Off – that can be toggled with a single button, giving drivers more control over how they hear their environment throughout the day. Whether blocking out background noise to focus on calls, letting in important surrounding sounds like in-person conversations, or conserving battery life in quieter conditions, these modes provide added flexibility on the road.

"Professional drivers rely on clear, consistent communication no matter the environment, and the Pro Series reflects our continued commitment to delivering that performance," said Andrew Doyle, Vice President and General Manager of BlueParrott and Jabra. "By pairing our longest-ever talk time with AI-powered voice isolation and advanced noise cancellation, the Pro B450 is a game changer for drivers who want to hear and be heard and stay connected and in control every shift."

At the core of the Pro Series is a multi-microphone system with advanced AI-powered voice isolation and precision audio processing, enabling calls, navigation, and real-time coordination within a durable, road-ready design. Combined with Active Noise Cancellation that blocks 98% of background noise and other premium features, the Pro B450 is built for all-day wear by long-haul drivers.

Key Features and Specifications

Pro B450

AI-powered voice isolation and Active Noise Cancellation block 98% of background noise for clearer calls

Up to 45 hours of talk time – the longest in a BlueParrott headset – with fast charging

IP55-rated protection against dust and water

Premium, pressure-reducing cushioning and secure fit for long-haul comfort

Multi-device Bluetooth® with extended wireless range

100% VoiceControl™ and customizable BlueParrott Button™ for quick, distraction-reducing communication

Pro B350

AI-powered voice isolation microphones block 98% of background noise for clearer calls

Up to 40 hours of talk time with fast charging

IP54-rated protection against dust and moisture

Ultra-light design with soft ear cushion for all-day comfort

Multi-device Bluetooth® with extended wireless range

BlueParrott Button™, voice control and one-touch controls for quick, distraction-reducing communication

Pricing and Availability

The BlueParrott Pro B450 ($199.99 USD / $269.99 CAD) and Pro B350 ($169.99 USD / $219.99 CAD) are available today in the U.S. and Canada on BlueParrott.com, BestBuy.com and BestBuy.ca and Amazon and Amazon.ca. The Pro Series will be available in-store at major retailers in early June, including Best Buy and travel centers nationwide.

Find out more about BlueParrott at http://www.blueparrott.com.

About BlueParrott

BlueParrott®, proudly part of the GN Group, is a leader in intelligent, noise-cancelling audio solutions engineered for professionals on the move and working in high-noise environments. For over 25 years, BlueParrott has set the standard for superior call quality, combining world-class microphones with unrivaled noise-cancelling technology trusted by professional drivers and enterprise workers worldwide. BlueParrott headsets are purpose-built for durability, all-day comfort, and productivity-enhancing features like hands-free voice control and customizable functionality. BlueParrott is the #1 headset choice for professional drivers in North America and has more than 3.7 million users globally.

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com.

© 2025 GN Group. All rights reserved. BlueParrott® is a registered trademark of GN Group. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

Media Contact

Molly Reff

[email protected]

SOURCE BlueParrott