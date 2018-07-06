BlueParrott Introduces the World's First 100% Voice-Controlled Headset

The BlueParrott B550-XT Bluetooth wireless headset features Voice Control Pro™, specifically designed to enable professional drivers to use the power of voice to stay connected while maintaining focus on the road. The headset features multiple functions that can be voice-controlled for true hands-free use – helping drivers facilitate conversations and functions safely and seamlessly. Voice activate the B550-XT headset to control calls, access voice assistants, and control apps, music and GPS directions.

The B550-XT was created for all-day comfort and 24-hours of talk time. It offers industry-leading noise cancellation that blocks out 96 percent of background noise and an IP54-rating to ensure water and dust resistance.

"For the professional driver seeking to connect easily, safely and comfortably with the outside world while on the road, BlueParrott's B550-XT headset makes it as easy as possible to achieve ultimate connectivity with just their voice," said Urban Gillis, Head of BlueParrott, N.A. "The latest BlueParrott headset is engineered to simply talk to talk, requiring users to only say, "Hello BlueParrott" to facilitate all-day conversations or business interactions with noise cancellation that filters out background noise for clear audio on both ends for superior call quality in high-noise environments."

In addition to upgraded functionality, all of the premium features from BlueParrott headsets are incorporated and supported by major Bluetooth enabled devices including:

Strong noise cancellation

Lightweight design for all day comfort, yet rugged and built to last with an IP54-rating

Customizable Parrott Button™ for one-touch access to favorite features

Over 24 hours of talk time and 500 hours of standby time

Roam up to 300ft from Class 1 paired Bluetooth devices

A2DP for media streaming and NFC for quick pairing with compatible devices and Class 1

Pricing and Availability

The BlueParrott B550-XT will be available for $199.99 in early October 2018 in select North American travel centers and online at http://www.blueparrott.com.

For product demos and to learn more about B550-XT, visit BlueParrott booth #1839 at GATS in Dallas, Texas, August 23-25. For more information about the BlueParrott line and the latest B550-XT, visit: http://www.blueparrott.com

*As of July 6, 2018. See facts on www.blueparrott.com/commercial-claims

About BlueParrott

BlueParrott®, a GN Audio brand, is a category leader in high-performing headsets for the noisiest and most demanding work environments. Helping mobile, manufacturing and warehousing professionals stay connected, our BlueParrott line has long been the favorite of professional truck drivers and industrial users and is time-tested to meet the demands of any workplace. The BlueParrott line of Bluetooth® devices meet the highest global standards for product quality and service, backed by the industry's best warranties.

GN Audio is part of the GN Group which operates in more than 90 countries, and has almost 150 years' experience in innovation and delivering reliability and ease of use. Founded in 1869, employing over 5,000 people, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, GN makes life sound better.

SOURCE BlueParrott

Related Links

http://www.blueparrott.com

