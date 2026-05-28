Swiss Broadcaster Canal Alpha Streamlines Playout to Delivery with Harmonic

Harmonic's Software-Based XOS Advanced Media Processor Powers Cost-Efficient 24/7 Channel Origination and Direct-to-Consumer Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Swiss broadcaster Canal Alpha has deployed Harmonic's award-winning, software-based XOS Advanced Media Processor to modernize playout operations across cantons in French-speaking Switzerland. Harnessing AI-powered compression, the XOS media processor enables Canal Alpha to deliver its 24/7 channels with exceptional video quality. Harmonic's local partner IMC Technologies ensured smooth deployment.

"Having a flexible and robust all-in-one solution for playout to delivery is a true game changer in providing our viewers with the highest-quality broadcast experience," said Dany da Costa, IT infrastructure manager at Canal Alpha. "Open APIs on Harmonic's XOS media processor allows seamless integration within our complex broadcast environment. With Harmonic's solution, we can efficiently deliver fully ready-to-air, cost-effective channels with amazing video quality directly across DTT, IPTV, CTV and OTT networks, reaching a broad audience."

Harmonic's XOS media processor features a unique cloud-native software foundation and a complete playout-to-delivery feature set that combines powerful playout, live recording and advanced branding. Offering up to 50% bitrate savings through AI-powered EyeQ™ content-aware encoding and support for UHD, the XOS media processor cost-effectively delivers channels with outstanding video quality, reliability and efficiency. The solution's software-based design helps Canal Alpha save space, reduce equipment and lower energy consumption, providing significant operational advantages.

"The broadcast industry is undergoing a clear shift toward efficient, software-based playout-to-delivery solutions," said Tony Berthaud, senior vice president, sales, APAC and EMEA at Harmonic. "Canal Alpha exemplifies this transformation, demonstrating how a forward-thinking broadcaster can enhance video quality, streamline operations and future-proof its services leveraging our XOS Advanced Media Processor."

To learn about Hamonic's XOS Advanced Media Processor, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/video-encoders-processing/xos-advanced-media-processor. More information about Harmonic solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About IMC Technologies

Based in Geneva, IMC Technologies is a Swiss systems integrator and Harmonic reseller specializing in Media Asset Management (MAM), broadcast workflow automation and integration with NRCS and playout systems. With over 20 years of experience serving broadcasters across Switzerland and beyond, IMC Technologies provides end-to-end solutions for modern, efficient and reliable media operations.

More information is available at www.incite-tech.com.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.