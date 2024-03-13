BluePearl™ Announces First-of-Its-Kind Veterinary Partnership with U.S. Army

Vet-TROMA program prepares U.S Army veterinarians to care for Military Working Dogs on the battlefield.

TAMPA, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor K9 Veteran's Day, BluePearl™, in partnership with the U.S. Army Office of the Surgeon General and U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, announced the Veterinary Trauma Readiness and Operational Medicine Agility (Vet-TROMA) program. Through this first-of-its-kind veterinary military-civilian partnership program, BluePearl specialists provide industry-leading specialty and emergency veterinary care training to U.S. Army veterinarians to enhance their abilities to treat Military Working Dogs (MWDs) combat casualties.

The U.S. Army Veterinary Corps provides medical and surgical care to more than 1,600 MWD's on active duty that deploy and can be injured just like Soldiers. Vet-TROMA is an additional training experience available for U.S. Army veterinary personnel to prepare them to provide lifesaving care to MWD's at their time of greatest need.

Vet-TROMA is currently offered at two BluePearl hospitals near U.S. Army facilities in Lakewood, Washington and Cary, North Carolina, with plans to expand to additional BluePearl locations. U.S. Army veterinarians complete 67-hours of didactic distance learning followed by an intensive three-week clinical rotation at the BluePearl sites.

"U.S. Army veterinary teams are often faced with trauma situations in which split-second, life-or-death decisions must be made," said Dr. Richard Stone, Chief Medical Officer at BluePearl. "The advanced training offered through Vet-TROMA helps create more skilled and confident veterinarians—qualities that are necessary to care for canines in combat. We are already seeing the program's impact in the field, and we look forward to growing this partnership and giving more options for U.S. Army veterinarians to feel confident caring for Military Working Dogs injured in combat."

Captain Abbey Calvo, formally a veterinary team leader from the 218th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Service Support), was the first Veterinary Corps Officer to complete a clinical rotation with BluePearl as part of the Vet-TROMA program. During the three-week onsite immersion, Captain Calvo saw 105 emergency cases, including a dog with a gunshot wound to the chest, acute toxicities, and patients requiring blood transfusions—all which MWD's may experience on the battlefield.

"Military Working Dogs are an irreplaceable asset to our military and loyally work to protect our service members, so I need to be prepared to save them if they get injured or become ill on the battlefield," explained Captain Calvo. "The training I received from BluePearl through the Vet-TROMA program was life-changing for me and the dogs I serve, giving me additional tools, I need to ensure I am ready to assist our canine counterparts when they need me most."

