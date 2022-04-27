BluePrint Automation (BPA) Deploys Creatio to Streamline its Sales and Marketing Workflows

A leader in turnkey packaging solutions deploys Creatio to boost customer engagement and drive productivity of customer-facing teams.

BOSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today shares the success story of its customer BluePrint Automation (BPA). The world leader in end-of-line packaging automation selected Creatio to reinforce its sales and marketing efforts with a no-code platform for CRM, and today, the company is ready to share the details of the implementation.

BPA designs, develops and manufactures packaging solutions for flexible and other tough-to-handle packages. Backed by thousands of successful installations in over 60 countries, BPA has three full-service manufacturing facilities in the USA and Europe, an additional facility in China, and ten sales and service subsidiaries worldwide.

Aiming to reduce human error and optimize customer interactions, the company was in search of a solution that would streamline communications and automate all stages of the buyer's journey from initial interest to closed-won. BPA opted for Creatio's no-code platform to automate industry workflows and CRM as an easily configurable solution to minimize development efforts and reduce the need to hire developers.

"It was impressive to see how quickly we could adopt the system and implement the desired workflows. The system works exactly the way we want it to work," says Scott Williams, Regional Sales Manager at BPA.

The future looks ingeniously bright for BPA. Powered with Creatio's no-code tools, the company is pursuing further improvements to its operations and scaling digital transformation initiatives.

The system was implemented with the help of Creatio's partner Techosystem.

The full success story can be found here.

