Blueprint Capital Advisors Announces 2026 Power100 Advocates Honorees

Feb 26, 2026, 18:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to unveil the 2026 Power100 list of Advocates. These individuals and organizations have centered their efforts on creating fair opportunities and fostering an environment where all voices are heard. They have used their influence and platforms to support balance at all levels and we deeply appreciate their courage, leadership, and dedication to reshaping our industry.
2026 Power100 Advocates include:
- Michael Billings, MB Mission
- Mandy Bynum, Independent
- Genie Cesar-Fabian, Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA)
- Chrissie Chen Pariso, MPowered Capital
- Ahtis Davis, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)
- Morgan DeBaun, Blavity
- Mia Delano, Women's Business Enterprise National Council
- Maude Delice, Independent
- Troy Duffie, Independent
- Dale Favors, Adaptive Growth Leadership
- Melissa Fenton, Formerly of Council of Urban Professionals (cup)
- Sarah Finley, 100 Women in Finance
- Angelina Fung, Milken Institute
- William Goodloe, Sponsors for Educational Opportunity
- Robert Gordon IV, Black Venture Capital
- Shané Harris, Prudential
- Paige Hendrix Buckner, All Raise
- Anyori Hernandez, New America Alliance
- Seema Hingorani, Girls Who Invest
- Erika Irish Brown, Citi Impact Fund
- Abigail Kahn Archibald, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation
- Kerry Kennedy, Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center
- Jason Lamin, Lennox Park Solutions Inc.
- Bhakti Mirchandani, Allocator Collective
- Rachel Noerdlinger, Actum Group
- Carmen Ortiz-McGhee, National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
- Jim Park, Association of Asian American Investment Managers
- Michael A. Persaud, Council of Urban Professionals
- Carrie Pickett, Colab Connects
- Elena Piercy, Nuveen
- Robert Raben, The Raben Group
- Rob Rahbari, Allocator Collective & University of Rochester
- Eddie Ramos, Emerge9
- Veronica Reaves, Black Women in VC
- Rachel Reilly, Milken Institute
- Grace Reyes, The Investment Diversity Exchange (TIDE)
- Avery A. Robinson, Callan
- Malcolm Robinson, BLPA//Black Opus Special Situations (BOSS)
- Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network
- Marcus Shaw, AltFinance
- Jennifer Siebel Newsom, The Representation Project
- Arian Simone, Fearless Fund
- Nancy Sims, Robert Toigo Foundation
- Blair Carl Smith, Milken Institute
- Chavon Sutton, Cambridge Associates
- Sheetal Thakkar, Allocator Collective
- Miguel Thames, National Association of Securities Professionals
- Sue Toigo, Robert Toigo Foundation
- Sophia Tsai, Allocator Collective/The Wallace Foundation
- Carra Wallace, National Action Network
- Stephanie Westen, Allocator Collective
- Jabari Young, Forbes
- Shannon Zoller, Colab Connects
"The Advocates category represents the connective tissue of our industry," said Jacob Walthour, CEO of Blueprint Capital Advisors. "These leaders have chosen to use their platforms not simply to participate in the system, but to strengthen it — to open doors, challenge outdated norms, and expand access to opportunity. The 2026 Power100 Advocates understand that long-term excellence in capital markets requires intention, accountability, and partnership. We are proud to recognize those who continue to do the work, often behind the scenes, to ensure the ecosystem works for more people."
"Power100 Advocates are culture-shapers," said Erica Madrid, Executive Director, Power100. "They influence policy, capital flows, networks, and narratives in ways that materially impact who gets seen, funded, and supported. This category honors individuals and organizations who consistently show up for the broader industry — building bridges, fostering alignment, and elevating voices that might otherwise be overlooked. Their leadership strengthens not only firms, but the future of our entire investment ecosystem."
Additional Power100 categories—including Allocators, Angels, Asset Gatherers, Asset Managers, and Advisors—will be announced in the coming weeks.
The 2026 Power100 Honorees will be formally celebrated at the 3rd Annual Power100 Honoree Dinner on May 3, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. The 2026 Honoree Weekend will take place May 2–4, 2026, coinciding with the week of the Milken Institute Global Conference, but organized independently by Blueprint Capital Advisors.
About Blueprint Capital Advisors
Blueprint Capital Advisors is an investment advisory firm focused on identifying and supporting high-performing managers across the institutional investment ecosystem. Through its Power100 platform, Blueprint highlights leaders whose work continues to influence the future of capital markets.
