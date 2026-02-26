Blueprint Capital Advisors Announces 2026 Power100 Advocates Honorees

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to unveil the 2026 Power100 list of Advocates. These individuals and organizations have centered their efforts on creating fair opportunities and fostering an environment where all voices are heard. They have used their influence and platforms to support balance at all levels and we deeply appreciate their courage, leadership, and dedication to reshaping our industry.

2026 Power100 Advocates include:

Michael Billings, MB Mission

Mandy Bynum, Independent

Genie Cesar-Fabian, Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA)

Chrissie Chen Pariso, MPowered Capital

Ahtis Davis, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)

Morgan DeBaun, Blavity

Mia Delano, Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Maude Delice, Independent

Troy Duffie, Independent

Dale Favors, Adaptive Growth Leadership

Melissa Fenton, Formerly of Council of Urban Professionals (cup)

Sarah Finley, 100 Women in Finance

Angelina Fung, Milken Institute

William Goodloe, Sponsors for Educational Opportunity

Robert Gordon IV, Black Venture Capital

Shané Harris, Prudential

Paige Hendrix Buckner, All Raise

Anyori Hernandez, New America Alliance

Seema Hingorani, Girls Who Invest

Erika Irish Brown, Citi Impact Fund

Abigail Kahn Archibald, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Kerry Kennedy, Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center

Jason Lamin, Lennox Park Solutions Inc.

Bhakti Mirchandani, Allocator Collective

Rachel Noerdlinger, Actum Group

Carmen Ortiz-McGhee, National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Jim Park, Association of Asian American Investment Managers

Michael A. Persaud, Council of Urban Professionals

Carrie Pickett, Colab Connects

Elena Piercy, Nuveen

Robert Raben, The Raben Group

Rob Rahbari, Allocator Collective & University of Rochester

Eddie Ramos, Emerge9

Veronica Reaves, Black Women in VC

Rachel Reilly, Milken Institute

Grace Reyes, The Investment Diversity Exchange (TIDE)

Avery A. Robinson, Callan

Malcolm Robinson, BLPA//Black Opus Special Situations (BOSS)

Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network

Marcus Shaw, AltFinance

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, The Representation Project

Arian Simone, Fearless Fund

Nancy Sims, Robert Toigo Foundation

Blair Carl Smith, Milken Institute

Chavon Sutton, Cambridge Associates

Sheetal Thakkar, Allocator Collective

Miguel Thames, National Association of Securities Professionals

Sue Toigo, Robert Toigo Foundation

Sophia Tsai, Allocator Collective/The Wallace Foundation

Carra Wallace, National Action Network

Stephanie Westen, Allocator Collective

Jabari Young, Forbes

Shannon Zoller, Colab Connects

"The Advocates category represents the connective tissue of our industry," said Jacob Walthour, CEO of Blueprint Capital Advisors. "These leaders have chosen to use their platforms not simply to participate in the system, but to strengthen it — to open doors, challenge outdated norms, and expand access to opportunity. The 2026 Power100 Advocates understand that long-term excellence in capital markets requires intention, accountability, and partnership. We are proud to recognize those who continue to do the work, often behind the scenes, to ensure the ecosystem works for more people."

"Power100 Advocates are culture-shapers," said Erica Madrid, Executive Director, Power100. "They influence policy, capital flows, networks, and narratives in ways that materially impact who gets seen, funded, and supported. This category honors individuals and organizations who consistently show up for the broader industry — building bridges, fostering alignment, and elevating voices that might otherwise be overlooked. Their leadership strengthens not only firms, but the future of our entire investment ecosystem."

Additional Power100 categories—including Allocators, Angels, Asset Gatherers, Asset Managers, and Advisors—will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2026 Power100 Honorees will be formally celebrated at the 3rd Annual Power100 Honoree Dinner on May 3, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. The 2026 Honoree Weekend will take place May 2–4, 2026, coinciding with the week of the Milken Institute Global Conference, but organized independently by Blueprint Capital Advisors.

For more information, visit www.power100family.com

About Blueprint Capital Advisors

Blueprint Capital Advisors is an investment advisory firm focused on identifying and supporting high-performing managers across the institutional investment ecosystem. Through its Power100 platform, Blueprint highlights leaders whose work continues to influence the future of capital markets.

