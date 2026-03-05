Blueprint Capital Advisors Announces Magic Johnson, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Shaquille O’Neal and Other Influential Leaders Named to the 2026 Power100.

Global leaders across sports, entertainment, media, and venture capital recognized for their growing influence as investors, entrepreneurs, and capital allocators.

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Capital Advisors today named leaders from media, entertainment, and sports — including Hannah Bronfman, Kelvin Beachum, Larry Fitzgerald, Andre Iguodala, Boris Kodjoe, Shaquille O'Neal, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Serena Williams — to the 2026 Power100 Asset Managers list, recognizing influential investors deploying capital across venture capital and private markets. Earvin "Magic" Johnson was also recognized in the Power100 Active Icons category. Blueprint is proud to acknowledge this cohort of cultural leaders who are forging new pathways for wealth creation and shaping the future of investing.

While widely known for their accomplishments in professional sports, entertainment, media, and digital platforms, many of these leaders have built a meaningful presence in the investment ecosystem. Through venture funds, strategic investment platforms, and direct investments, they are backing innovative companies, supporting emerging managers, and contributing to the next generation of market-defining businesses.

The Power100 Asset Managers category recognizes professionals responsible for sourcing investment managers, conducting due diligence, deploying capital, and monitoring investments on behalf of their organizations and clients. These investors operate across venture capital, growth equity, private credit, and alternative investment strategies, shaping the flow of capital and influencing the broader investment landscape.

"The Power100 Asset Managers represent leaders who play a critical role in shaping where capital flows and how innovation is supported across the investment ecosystem," said Jacob Walthour, CEO of Blueprint Capital Advisors. "We are increasingly seeing accomplished leaders from sports, entertainment, and digital platforms leverage their networks and influence to build credible investment platforms that support entrepreneurs, emerging managers, and the next generation of transformative companies."

"The Power100 platform reflects the breadth of leadership shaping today's investment landscape," said Erica Madrid, Executive Director of Power100 at Blueprint Capital Advisors. "From venture investors and institutional allocators to entrepreneurs and influential leaders expanding into investing, these individuals are helping drive capital formation and support innovation across industries."

Among those recognized in the 2026 Power100 Asset Managers category:

Hannah Bronfman, Conteur Capital — A wellness entrepreneur, DJ, and globally recognized social media influencer, Bronfman has expanded her entrepreneurial career into venture investing through Conteur Capital, supporting emerging consumer and lifestyle brands.

Kelvin Beachum — The NFL veteran and entrepreneur has developed a growing presence as an investor supporting venture-backed companies and innovation-focused investment platforms.

Larry Fitzgerald, Trenches — The former NFL All-Pro wide receiver has become an active investor across technology, sports, and media ventures, leveraging his platform and network to support innovative startups and founders.

Andre Iguodala, Mosaic General Partnership — A four-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, Iguodala has emerged as one of the most prominent athlete investors in venture capital, backing leading technology companies and supporting emerging venture platforms through Mosaic.

Boris Kodjoe, Full Circle Africa — The actor, producer, and entrepreneur co-founded Full Circle Africa, an investment platform focused on expanding access to capital and supporting innovation and entrepreneurship across African markets.

Shaquille O'Neal, Jacmel Infrastructure — The NBA Hall of Famer and global business leader has built a diverse investment portfolio spanning technology, infrastructure, consumer brands, and venture-backed companies.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kinship Ventures — The Academy Award-winning actress and founder of Goop has expanded her entrepreneurial success into venture investing through Kinship Ventures, supporting consumer innovation and early-stage companies.

Serena Williams, Serena Ventures — One of the most accomplished athletes in history, Williams founded Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm investing in high-growth companies and diverse founders across technology, consumer, and financial services.

Separately, Earvin "Magic" Johnson was recognized within the Power100 Active Icons category, announced on February 23, 2026, honoring influential leaders whose impact spans business, entrepreneurship, and community development. A five-time NBA champion, Hall of Famer, and founder of Magic Johnson Enterprises, Johnson has built one of the most successful post-athletic business careers, leading investments across real estate, sports ownership, media, and major consumer brands.

The 2026 Power100 recognizes leaders across venture capital, private equity, advisory platforms, entrepreneurship, and global business who are shaping the future of capital formation and innovation.

The full list of honorees is available at www.power100family.com.

About Power100

Power Starts Here.

Power100 brings together some of the most influential leaders across the global investment management ecosystem — including asset owners, asset managers, advisors, and industry advocates. Through curated forums for dialogue, networking, and collaboration, Power100 promotes career development, the identification of actionable investment opportunities, and more equitable access to capital while catalyzing change across the industry.

Power100 plays a pivotal role for investment managers by offering unparalleled access to a highly curated network of asset owners and advisors. The platform elevates firms' visibility among key decision-makers, positions them as thought leaders, and expands their access to opportunities, partnerships, and capital.

By convening key industry stakeholders, Power100 facilitates the exchange of ideas, promotes best practices, and creates a platform for addressing emerging challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the investment ecosystem.

At its core, Power100 is about visibility, access, and long-term impact. It champions a business case rooted in innovation, connectivity, and excellence — demonstrating that the future of finance depends on who has a seat at the table and how capital is deployed.

About Blueprint Capital Advisors

Blueprint Capital Advisors is a strategic advisory and investment firm dedicated to connecting capital with opportunity across venture capital, private markets, and emerging investment platforms.

