Blueprint for Change: National PTA, Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund Release Comprehensive Guide for Parents on Gun Violence Prevention

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA and Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund announced today the launch of A Blueprint for Parent Leaders to Take Action on Gun Violence Prevention , a resource to empower parent leaders with strategies and tools to host critical conversations around school safety planning and gun violence prevention in their school communities. The resource is being launched as part of National PTA's Family and School Safety Month in October.

"A founding principle of National PTA's mission is to promote the safety and well-being of all children and youth. Firearm injury is now the leading cause of death for children under the age of 19. And recent research shows that parents are most concerned about their children experiencing gun violence at school," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "We are proud to launch our new blueprint resource with Everytown to empower parent leaders to have a seat at the table and help influence key policy and planning decisions that impact school and community safety."

The blueprint guides parent leaders through critical conversations with principals, teachers, superintendents, school mental health professionals, school board members, mayors and city council members, governors, state lawmakers and members of Congress. Parent leaders can choose the decision-maker and find the resource to best guide the conversation with them. Each blueprint section features information to help parent leaders understand the audience and what they do, how they can work with them to improve school safety, tips for preparing for their conversation, suggestions for next steps, a sample meeting agenda and links to other resources and tools to use when working on gun and school safety issues. The blueprint can be accessed at PTA.org/SchoolSafety .

"As gun violence remains the number one killer of young people in America, it's more important than ever that parent leaders feel empowered to speak up for the safety of our children," said Angela Ferrell-Zabala, executive director of Moms Demand Action, a grassroots arm of Everytown. "Each difficult conversation brings us one step closer to the safer communities we all deserve. We are so proud of our partnership with National PTA, and hope this blueprint equips parents with the tools they need to help end this crisis."

The launch of the blueprint is part of a larger and ongoing effort by National PTA and Everytown to advocate for and support policies and solutions that will help address the gun violence epidemic the country has endured for far too long.

"National PTA has long advocated for common sense solutions to gun violence—from promoting safe and secure firearm storage at home and encouraging evidence-based gun violence prevention research to strengthening background checks and building supportive learning environments," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "We remain committed to raising the voices and concerns of parents and taking a stand to push for policies that will make our schools and communities safer and save lives. We will never stop speaking loudly and demanding more for every child and family across our country."

