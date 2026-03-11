Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) Announces First Quarter Dividends on Common Stock

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared quarterly cash dividends on the Company's Class A common stock (the "Class A Common Stock") and the Company's Class C common stock (the "Class C Common Stock") for the first quarter of 2026, in each case in the amount of $0.125 per share (collectively, the "Common Dividends").

The Common Dividends will be payable in cash on Thursday, April 2, 2026 to Class A Common stockholders and Class C Common stockholders of record (respectively) as of Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

About Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM), headquartered in New York, New York, is an externally managed REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of institutional residential properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high quality of life regions of the Sunbelt and high growth areas of the Western United States. BHM's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted investment returns by acquiring residential units, developing residential communities, and through Value-Add renovations. BHM properties are located across a diverse group of growth markets with healthy long-term demand fundamentals for residential rentals and will seek to target the high disposable income renter by choice. For more information, please visit bluerockhomes.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2026, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. The Company claims the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

