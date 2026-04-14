Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) Announces Second Quarter Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared monthly cash dividends on the Company's Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") for the second quarter of 2026, equal to a quarterly rate of $0.375 per share (the "Series A Preferred Dividends"). In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared monthly cash dividends on its Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") for the second quarter of 2026, equal to a quarterly rate of $0.46875 per share (the "Series B Preferred Dividends").

The Series A Preferred Dividends will be payable in cash as follows: accrued but unpaid dividends of $0.125 per share to be paid on May 5, 2026 to Series A Preferred stockholders of record as of April 24, 2026; $0.125 per share to be paid on June 5, 2026 to Series A Preferred stockholders of record as of May 22, 2026; and $0.125 per share to be paid on July 2, 2026 to Series A Preferred stockholders of record as of June 25, 2026. Newly-issued shares of Series A Preferred Stock held for only a portion of each applicable monthly dividend period will receive a prorated Series A Preferred Dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series A Preferred Stock was outstanding, as permitted under the Articles Supplementary to the Company's charter dated March 14, 2023.

The Board of Directors has previously authorized, and in connection with the Series A Preferred Dividends the Company has also declared, enhanced special dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2026 (the "Series A Preferred Enhanced Special Dividends"), which will be seamlessly aggregated with the regular monthly Series A Preferred Dividends so as to effect a dividend rate of the average one month term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (the "SOFR Rate") plus 2.0%, subject to a 6.5% minimum and 8.5% maximum annual rate, calculated and paid monthly. The Series A Preferred Enhanced Special Dividends will be calculated based on the SOFR Rate for each day commencing on the 26th day of the prior month and ending on the 25th day of the applicable month, payable on the 5th of each month.

The Series B Preferred Dividends will be payable in cash as follows: accrued but unpaid dividends of $0.15625 per share to be paid on May 5, 2026 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of April 24, 2026; $0.15625 per share to be paid on June 5, 2026 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of May 22, 2026; and $0.15625 per share to be paid on July 2, 2026 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of June 25, 2026. Newly-issued shares of Series B Preferred Stock held for only a portion of each applicable monthly dividend period will receive a prorated Series B Preferred Dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series B Preferred Stock was outstanding, as permitted under the Articles Supplementary to the Company's charter dated October 7, 2025.

About Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM), headquartered in New York, New York, is an externally managed REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of institutional residential properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high quality of life regions of the Sunbelt and high growth areas of the Western United States. BHM's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted investment returns by acquiring residential units, developing residential communities, and through Value-Add renovations. BHM properties are located across a diverse group of growth markets with healthy long-term demand fundamentals for residential rentals and will seek to target the high disposable income renter by choice. For more information, please visit bluerockhomes.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2026, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.