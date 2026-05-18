Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund Announces Distribution Increase to 7% on NAV for June 2026, Marking Fourth Distribution Increase Since Listing

BPRE to host May 18th investor webinar with progress update on its strategic roadmap to maximize shareholder value

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (ticker: BPRE) today declared that it will increase its distribution for June 2026, marking the fourth distribution increase since the Fund listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2025.

The Fund has declared an increased distribution of $0.1371 per share for June 2026, translating to a 7% distribution rate on NAV as well as an annualized market distribution rate of approximately 10.6% and an annualized tax-equivalent distribution rate of 16.5%,¹ based on the BPRE closing price of $15.59 on May 15, 2026.

The announced increase to June's distribution is reflective of management's commitment to consistently raising distributions as it executes on its strategic roadmap to maximize shareholder value by rotating capital out of BPRE's legacy core+ holdings into high-growth, next generation real estate sectors it believes offer stronger income and total return potential.

Ryan MacDonald, Chief Investment Officer, and Tyler Kimball, Bluerock's recently announced Head of Real Estate Credit, will share an update on BPRE's progress in advancing its strategic roadmap to maximize shareholder value in the Fund's May 18th webinar, "BPRE Strategic Roadmap: Progress Report", available for registration at bprefund.com.

The June 2026 distribution will be made on the schedule below:

Record Date 6/17/26 Ex-Dividend Date 6/17/26 Pay Date 6/30/26 Distribution $0.1371

Net assets under management for BPRE are approximately $3.4 billion as of April 30, 2026. The Fund currently maintains positions in 27 private equity and 5 private debt real estate investments, with underlying assets valued at approximately $250 billion (holdings are subject to change at any time and should not be considered investment advice).

BPRE is pleased to offer its shareholders a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) program, providing a structured and convenient way for investors to automatically reinvest monthly cash distributions into additional shares, allowing for the potential of enhanced compounding and, in certain scenarios, the ability to acquire shares at favorable pricing, including potential purchases at a discount to Net Asset Value (NAV).

Some or all of the Fund's distributions may be deemed to be a return of capital. The Fund provides a notice of its best estimate of the sources of a distribution at the time of such distribution. Such notice and other detailed Fund information is available at bprefund.com.

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (ticker: BPRE) is the only New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund offering investors dedicated access to private real estate. The Fund is the largest real estate-focused closed-end fund on the market and is designed to deliver strong, consistent tax-advantaged income while also pursuing attractive long-term capital appreciation. Following its December 2025 listing, BPRE has been executing on its strategic roadmap plan to maximize shareholder value by rotating capital into high-growth, next generation real estate sectors and consistently raising distributions, having announced four distribution increases since listing. Learn more about BPRE's progress in advancing its strategic roadmap at bprefund.com.

¹ The market distribution rate is calculated by annualizing the distribution for the relevant month and dividing by the Fund's closing price on the NYSE for 5/15/2026. The tax-equivalent distribution rate is the rate a fully taxable investment needs in order to equal the after-tax rate on a comparable tax-advantaged investment. The example assumes 37% maximum federal income tax rate and includes the 3.8% Medicare surtax that is applied to the net investment income above certain thresholds. It also includes a 5% average state tax rate. Tax equivalent distribution rate is calculated based on a 67% ROC. 67% is the Fund average (2013-2025) return of capital ("ROC") and non-dividend distribution portion of distributions. ROC, for tax purposes, should be distinguished from an economic return of capital, where an investor is repaid out of its own contributions rather than from the economic profits of the investment. As a tax law concept, an ROC is not tied to an investment's financial performance. ROC distributions reduce the stockholder's tax basis in the year the dividend is received. The stockholder's tax basis may be reduced by ROC distributions in the year the distribution is received and generally defer taxes on that portion until the stockholder's stock is sold. Upon sale, the investor will calculate their gain by reference to the lower cost basis attributable to the ROC distributions, which gain may be subject to tax at capital gain rates.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of the Fund, including but not limited to, liquidity events. Words such as "intends," "will," "believes," "expects," and "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geo-political risks, risks associated with possible disruption to the Fund's operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund's operating area, unexpected costs, the ability of the Fund to complete the listing of the common shares on a national securities exchange, the price at which the common shares may trade on a national securities exchange, and failure to list the common shares on a national securities exchange, and such other factors that are disclosed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON RISK

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or all of your investment. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of BPRE.

Media Contact:

Carly Hampton

Managing Director, Head of Client Engagement

Bluerock

415.272.6635

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund