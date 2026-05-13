Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund Announces May 18th Investor Update Webinar on Strategic Roadmap to Maximize Shareholder Value

BPRE to share a progress update on execution of its capital rotation plan

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (ticker: BPRE, the "Fund") will hold an investor webinar on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 1pm ET to share an update on the Fund's progress in advancing its previously announced strategic roadmap to maximize shareholder value.

The webinar, "Behind BPRE's Strategic Roadmap: A Look Inside Our Next-Generation Real Estate Deals" will feature Ryan MacDonald, Chief Investment Officer, Tyler Kimball, Bluerock's recently announced Head of Real Estate Credit, and Steven Baffico, Head of Listed Products, to review BPRE's progress in executing on the Fund's plan to rotate capital out of its legacy core+ holdings into high-growth, next-generation real estate sectors it believes offer stronger income and total return potential.

"Since our December listing, we have moved decisively to execute on the roadmap we laid out for shareholders with the goal of maximizing shareholder value in BPRE," said Mr. MacDonald. "Capital rotation into our target high-growth sectors is well underway, and we look forward to walking investors through the next-generation real estate deals we have committed capital to, as well as the pipeline taking shape in the months to come."

BPRE has delivered the second highest total return of any real estate-focused listed closed-end fund for the period since its December 16, 2025 listing, with a total return of 22.5%, as well as the third highest return for the year-to-date period, with a total return of 14.4%.¹ The Fund has announced three distribution increases since transitioning from quarterly to monthly distributions in January 2026, reflecting management's commitment to consistently raising distributions as it executes on its strategic plan.

Financial professionals and individual investors may register for the webinar at go.bluerock.com/bgnyvA or at bprefund.com.

Some or all of the Fund's distributions may be deemed to be a return of capital. The Fund provides a notice of its best estimate of the sources of a distribution at the time of such distribution. Such notice and other detailed Fund information is available at bprefund.com.

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (ticker: BPRE) is the only New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund offering investors dedicated access to private real estate. BPRE is in a category of one: it is the largest real estate-focused closed-end fund on the market, has generated leading performance amongst peers since its listing1, and today, offers a uniquely compelling entry point through an event-driven discount-to-NAV2 combined with historically compelling private real estate valuations3.

BPRE is designed to deliver strong, consistent tax-advantaged income while also pursuing attractive long-term capital appreciation. Following its December 2025 listing, BPRE has been executing on its strategic roadmap plan to maximize shareholder value by rotating capital into high-growth, next generation real estate sectors and consistently raising distributions, having announced three distribution increases since listing. Learn more about BPRE's progress in advancing its strategic roadmap at bprefund.com.

¹ Morningstar Direct comparison of market returns of all real estate sector listed closed end funds identified in CEF Connect. BPRE Listing date was 12/16/2025, returns calculated from BPRE opening price of $14.00/share through 4/30/2026.

2 As of 5.8.2026, BPRE price discount to net asset value per share was approximately 29%. The trading price of a publicly traded stock is inherently volatile and is based on a number of factors. There is no guarantee that the shares of the Fund will ever trade at or above NAV.

3 NCREIF Property Index capital values adjusted by consumer price inflation.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON RISK

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or all of your investment. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of BPRE, as detailed in BPRE's shelf registration statement on Form N-2 filed with the SEC.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of the Fund, including but not limited to, liquidity events. Words such as "intends," "will," "believes," "expects," and "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geo-political risks, risks associated with possible disruption to the Fund's operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund's operating area, unexpected costs, the ability of the Fund to complete the listing of the common shares on a national securities exchange, the price at which the common shares may trade on a national securities exchange, and failure to list the common shares on a national securities exchange, and such other factors that are disclosed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

The information contained in this communication is for informational purposes only. The foregoing is not intended to be an offering of securities, nor does it constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for, or buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Anyone interested in investing in the Company is directed exclusively to the materials and periodic reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund