Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund Announces February 2026 Distribution and Declares Increased Distributions for March and April 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (ticker: BPRE) is set to pay its previously announced monthly distribution for February 2026 and today declared that it will increase its distributions for March and April 2026, marking the second distribution increase since the Fund transitioned from quarterly to monthly distributions in January 2026.

On February 27, 2026, BPRE will pay a cash distribution of $0.1117 per share to shareholders of record as of February 13, 2026, reflecting an annualized market distribution rate of approximately 8.20% and an annualized tax-equivalent distribution rate of 12.85%1, based on the BPRE closing price of $16.34 on February 5, 2026.

BPRE also announced that its Board of Trustees has declared higher monthly distributions in the amount of $0.1167 per share for March and April 2026, reflecting an annualized market distribution rate of 8.57% and an annualized tax-equivalent distribution rate of 13.42%1, based on BPRE's closing price on February 5, 2026.

The declaration of a second increase to BPRE distributions since the Fund's listing is reflective of management's commitment to consistently increasing distributions as it reallocates capital to the sectors it believes offer the greatest opportunity for higher yields, durable income and improved risk-adjusted returns.

February, March, and April 2026 distributions will be made on the schedule below:

Distribution Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Pay Date Distribution February 2026 2/13/26 2/13/26 2/27/26 $0.1117 March 2026 3/12/26 3/12/26 3/27/26 $0.1167 April 2026 4/15/26 4/15/26 4/30/26 $0.1167

Net assets under management for BPRE are approximately $3.5 billion as of January 31, 2026. The Fund currently maintains positions in 28 private equity and 5 private debt real estate investments, with underlying assets valued at approximately $250 billion (holdings are subject to change at any time and should not be considered investment advice).

BPRE is pleased to offer its shareholders a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) program, providing a structured and convenient way for investors to automatically reinvest monthly cash distributions into additional shares, allowing for the potential of enhanced compounding and, in certain scenarios, the ability to acquire shares at favorable pricing, including potential purchases at a discount to Net Asset Value (NAV).

BPRE is the only listed closed-end fund offering dedicated access to private institutional real estate – an asset class traditionally accessible only to large institutions and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Through BPRE, shareholders benefit from an income-oriented portfolio of institutional-quality private real estate focused on our high-conviction sectors, complemented by real estate credit exposure.

Some or all of the Fund's distributions may be deemed to be a return of capital. The Fund provides a notice of its best estimate of the sources of a distribution at the time of such distribution. Such notice and other detailed Fund information is available at bprefund.com.

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund ("BPRE" or the "Fund") is a closed-end fund that is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. BPRE seeks to deliver consistent current income while also pursuing long-term capital appreciation. With a focus on low to moderate volatility and a low correlation to broader market fluctuations, BPRE is designed to offer investment exposure beyond the core four real estate sectors and provide access to emerging growth real estate sectors, potentially supporting both stability and growth.

¹ The market distribution rate is calculated by annualizing the distribution for the relevant month and dividing by the Fund's closing price on the NYSE for 2/5/2026. The tax-equivalent distribution rate is the rate a fully taxable investment needs in order to equal the after-tax rate on a comparable tax-advantaged investment. The example assumes 37% maximum federal income tax rate and includes the 3.8% Medicare surtax that is applied to the net investment income above certain thresholds. It also includes a 5% average state tax rate. Tax equivalent distribution rate is calculated based on a 67% ROC. 67% is the Fund average (2013-2025) return of capital ("ROC") and non-dividend distribution portion of distributions. ROC, for tax purposes, should be distinguished from an economic return of capital, where an investor is repaid out of its own contributions rather than from the economic profits of the investment. As a tax law concept, an ROC is not tied to an investment's financial performance. ROC distributions reduce the stockholder's tax basis in the year the dividend is received. The stockholder's tax basis may be reduced by ROC distributions in the year the distribution is received and generally defer taxes on that portion until the stockholder's stock is sold. Upon sale, the investor will calculate their gain by reference to the lower cost basis attributable to the ROC distributions, which gain may be subject to tax at capital gain rates.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of the Fund, including but not limited to, liquidity events. Words such as "intends," "will," "believes," "expects," and "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geo-political risks, risks associated with possible disruption to the Fund's operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund's operating area, unexpected costs, the ability of the Fund to complete the listing of the common shares on a national securities exchange, the price at which the common shares may trade on a national securities exchange, and failure to list the common shares on a national securities exchange, and such other factors that are disclosed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON RISK

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or all of your investment. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of BPRE.

