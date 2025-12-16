Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund Announces Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund ("BPRE" or the "Fund"), a closed-end fund offering dedicated access to private institutional real estate, announced today that its Board of Trustees (the "Board") has authorized an open-market share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program").

Under the Repurchase Program, the Fund may repurchase, in open-market transactions, up to 1% of its outstanding common shares based on common shares outstanding as of December 16, 2025.

The Repurchase Program will provide the Fund flexibility to repurchase shares when the Fund's common shares trade at a discount to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV"). Repurchases of shares at a discount to NAV, if any, are expected to be accretive to NAV for remaining shareholders and may provide additional liquidity in the trading of the Fund's shares.

"Our share repurchase program is another example of our commitment to maximizing BPRE's value for our shareholders," said Ryan MacDonald, Bluerock Chief Investment Officer. "We believe that BPRE's singular value proposition of delivering dedicated access to institutional private real estate in a daily-liquid, exchange-traded vehicle in conjunction with our other shareholder-driven initiatives, such as our recent transition to monthly distributions at an increased rate, will serve to enhance shareholder value over time."

The amount and timing of any repurchases will be determined at the discretion of the Fund's management, subject to market conditions and other factors, and in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. There is no assurance that the Fund will repurchase any shares under the Repurchase Program, and the Repurchase Program may be suspended or terminated at any time. The Fund's repurchase activity, if any, will be disclosed in its shareholder reports for the relevant fiscal periods. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of the Fund.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager based in New York with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and manage multiple well-recognized real estate private and public company platforms. Today, Bluerock has more than $19 billion in acquired and managed assets and offers a complementary suite of public and private investment programs, with both short and long-term goals, to individual investors seeking solutions aimed at providing predictable income, capital growth, and tax benefits.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of the Fund, including but not limited to, liquidity events. Words such as "intends," "will," "believes," "expects," and "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geo-political risks, risks associated with possible disruption to the Fund's operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund's operating area, unexpected costs, the ability of the Fund to complete the listing of the common shares on a national securities exchange, the price at which the common shares may trade on a national securities exchange, and failure to list the common shares on a national securities exchange, and such other factors that are disclosed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Carly Hampton

Managing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund