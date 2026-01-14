Bluerock Value Exchange Launches $39.4 Million 1031 Exchange BR Parkview Multifamily DST in the Atlanta Metro

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a 20-year, national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment programs, announced the launch of its latest 1031 exchange/DST offering known as BR Parkview Multifamily, DST ("Parkview" or "DST") which is seeking to raise approximately $39.4 million from accredited investors with a total value of approximately $78 million, inclusive of loan proceeds. Parkview multifamily offering represents BVEX's 44th individual DST program and a continued focus of providing attractive, levered multifamily 1031 exchange investment programs.

BVEX believes Parkview represents an attractive opportunity to invest in a newly constructed, Class A apartment community located in Gwinnett County— the Atlanta Metro's fastest‑growing county, with 27% population growth over the past decade.¹ The property benefits from convenient access to major employment clusters across the Atlanta Metro, as well as a central location providing efficient connectivity to the broader region within a 30‑minute drive. Positioned within the award‑winning, best‑in‑state Parkview school system, the community serves as a highly desirable residential destination for both professionals and families.

The DST seeks to provide investors with attractive monthly cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation, supported by the property's proximity to key employment and entertainment centers and its location within a historically undersupplied housing market in the Atlanta Metro. In addition, the DST provides investors with full optionality at the time of eventual sale, including the options to complete a 721 exchange / UPRIET, a subsequent 1031 exchange, or cash out.

"We believe this is a highly favorable entry point for investing in multifamily housing," said Josh Hoffman, President of BVEX. "The sector is poised to benefit from forecasted rent growth driven by a significant decline in new construction, resulting in an undersupply of housing options, a widening affordability gap between renting and homeownership, and continued strong household formation. We selected Parkview because of its location in one of the country's fastest‑growing and most economically vibrant metropolitan areas, along with limited housing availability in Gwinnett County—where forecasted housing demand through 2040 is nearly five times the pace of current annual new construction.2 We believe these dynamics support ongoing property appreciation and long‑term value creation for our investors."

About Bluerock Value Exchange

With a 20-year track record, Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange Properties™ that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $3 billion in total property value and more than 15.5 million square feet of property. Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.com.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $20 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion of real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.com.

1 Source: FRED St. Louis, Gwinnett County.

2 Gwinnett County 2045 Unified Plan

SOURCE Bluerock Value Exchange