Bluerock Value Exchange Launches $60 Million 1031 Exchange BR Diversified Industrial Portfolio 7 DST

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a 20-year, national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment programs, announced the launch of its latest 1031 exchange/DST offering known as BR Diversified Industrial Portfolio 7, DST (DIP 7) which is seeking to raise approximately $60 million from accredited investors. DIP 7 represents BVEX's 45th individual DST program, and seventh sequential industrial-focused DST program.

The unlevered (all-cash) DST offering includes a four state (AL, FL, MO, VA), five property industrial sector portfolio comprised of approximately 550,000 square feet of combined critical manufacturing, warehouse, distribution and industrial outdoor storage properties which are 100% leased to an attractive combination of investment-grade and credit-rated, publicly traded and privately held, global and large national tenants with in-place, long-term, triple net leases.

"We continue to see strong demand from 1031 exchange investors for industrial sector portfolios in high growth markets in a conservative all-cash structure," said Josh Hoffman, President of Bluerock Value Exchange. "The industrial sector is poised to deliver strong rent and NOI growth due to long-term manufacturing and distribution tailwinds driving demand within the sector. We believe we can best accomplish our investor's goals of preserving capital, deliver stability of income, and generate high risk-adjusted returns over a moderate hold period through these types of diversified portfolios," added Hoffman.

BVEX believes DIP 7 represents an attractive investment opportunity in an already assembled diverse portfolio located in desirable high growth sunbelt market and industrial corridor locations. The DST seeks to provide investors with stable monthly cash flow and the potential for capital appreciation with properties well positioned for additional rent growth and value creation as a result of the high projected demand for industrial properties within high growth markets and positioned along major transportation arterials and with rents substantially below (25% on average) current market rates, according to Costar.

About Bluerock Value Exchange

With a 20-year track record, Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange Properties™ that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $3 billion in total property value and 15.5 million square feet of property. Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.com.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $20 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.com.

