Blues and Skylo Launch Industry-First Satellite, Cellular, and WiFi in a Single IoT Module

Blues Notecard for Skylo launch at Embedded World 2026 delivers subscription-free satellite connectivity

BOSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, a leading device-to-cloud system provider for smart connected products, has launched Notecard for Skylo - a module combining satellite, cellular, and WiFi connectivity that doesn't require satellite subscriptions or commitments.

Notecard for Skylo, available March 10, 2026.

To be unveiled at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, the product delivers automatic failover across three Radio Access Technologies (RATs): NTN Satellite powered by Skylo, Narrowband Cellular, and WiFi. Exhibiting at booth 3A-402, Blues invites Embedded World attendees to see how the company simplifies building connected products.

Notecard for Skylo adds cloud connectivity with multi-network failover to any narrowband connected device. Designed for mission-critical industries like transportation and logistics, energy, and commercial equipment, the module empowers developers to prototype faster and enables decision-makers to deploy narrowband solutions at scale and at a lower total cost of ownership. For example, a logistics asset could operate on WiFi in depots, cellular on-road, and satellite in remote regions, with Notecard for Skylo intelligently switching between networks as needed.

Traditional satellite IoT solutions burden customers with a second satellite module, monthly subscription fees, and minimum commitments. Notecard for Skylo eliminates all three: no additional hardware, no satellite subscription contract, and no minimums. This gives businesses access to world-class satellite failover with pay-as-you-go pricing that scales with actual usage.

Multiple RATs ensure customers maintain reliable access to device data, with wireless connections automatically falling back to secondary and tertiary networks if the primary connection becomes unavailable. Notecard for Skylo offers the same cellular connectivity as other Notecard products, plus satellite uplink and downlink to keep devices connected beyond cellular range. For customers currently using Narrowband, it provides upgraded capability with satellite failover. Customers requiring Midband (LTE Cat 1 bis) or Wideband (LTE Cat 1) global or regional support should still use a Starnote accessory.

"Two years ago, Blues and Skylo teamed up to launch Starnote for Skylo, an add-on to our flagship Notecard that brought satellite connectivity to our customers," said Brandon Satrom, SVP of Product & Experience at Blues. "As adoption grew, it became clear that some of our customers wanted a single-module solution for seamless WiFi-to-cellular-to-satellite failover. In response, Blues and Skylo collaborated once again; developing Notecard for Skylo to deliver the simplicity, affordability, and innovation customers expect from Blues."

"Our partnership with Blues continues to raise the bar for what's possible in NTN connectivity," said Vijay Krishnan, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Skylo. "Notecard for Skylo makes reliable, standards-based satellite connectivity accessible to more industries and device types than ever before. As businesses look to scale critical operations in areas where coverage is unpredictable, this integrated module provides the resilience, reach and reliability they can trust, backed by a global NTN network built for real-world performance."

For more information about Notecard for Skylo and to set up a meeting with the Blues team at Embedded World, visit blues.com/embedded-world-2026/. Notecard for Skylo will be available on March 10, 2026, from shop.blues.com.

About Blues

Blues is the cheat code to creating smart connected products. By eliminating complexity, Blues helps organizations to focus on what matters most: growing their business.

Blues' device-to-cloud system combines plug-and-play hardware, data routing, and fleet management into a single, integrated platform. Customers use Blues to instantly, securely, and economically move data from physical products to their applications – without building or managing complex infrastructure. Blues' flagship products – Notecard, Starnote, and Notehub – work together to help customers accelerate the creation of smart connected products and field data-driven intelligent services.

Companies across transportation and logistics, commercial buildings and facilities, industrial equipment, energy and environmental monitoring, and more, go from concept to business impact faster, enabling new services, reducing operations costs, and scaling alongside their customers.

Thousands of organizations worldwide, from nonprofits to startups to enterprises, connect their devices with Blues. For more information, visit blues.com, and follow Blues on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Threads.

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is the architect of the Standardized Sky, a global approach to satellite connectivity built on shared standards rather than proprietary systems.

As a global non-terrestrial network service provider, Skylo enables mobile networks to extend seamlessly beyond terrestrial coverage by orchestrating connectivity between satellites, mobile operators, and device makers using 3GPP standards. Skylo's platform creates a single, interoperable connectivity layer that works across networks, devices, and geographies — allowing satellite to function as a natural extension of mobile networks.

Skylo's commercially deployed NTN service supports millions of devices across consumer, enterprise, and IoT use cases, helping ensure connectivity is reliable, efficient, and available wherever it's needed. Skylo is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

SOURCE Blues