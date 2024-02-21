Blues Partners with Skylo Technologies to Unveil Revolutionary Satellite Data Connectivity

Starnote will enable unparalleled affordability, accessibility, and reliability with no monthly usage fees or minimums

MANCHESTER, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, a leader in IIoT technology enabling global connectivity solutions, today announced it is partnering with Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) service operator Skylo Technologies to launch Starnote—an add-on extension to its flagship product Notecard. Starnote will enable satellite connectivity for Blues' customers through a streamlined cost model and unparalleled developer accessibility.

Starnote provides customers with a cost-efficient, reliable module that serves as a backup satellite connectivity option should a customer's device go beyond the reach of cellular coverage, allowing for ongoing connectivity regardless of the device or location. The extension connects seamlessly to a customer's already installed Notecard, providing automatic satellite fallback to devices whose primary connectivity is LTE Cat-M, LTE Cat-1, NB-IoT, GPRS, or even Wi-Fi.

"For developers and enterprises everywhere, satellite connectivity is now a viable option. Starnote is breaking new ground by providing continuous satellite coverage with low data usage costs and no monthly usage fees or minimums. Historically, high pricing and high monthly minimums have kept satellite coverage out of consideration for low-cost, high-volume products. By partnering with Skylo, Blues will fundamentally change the landscape, setting the stage for remarkable growth," said Ray Ozzie, Founder & CEO of Blues. "Starnote is so affordable and easy to use that any developer can now develop fixed or mobile solutions for monitoring and remote control without worry about coverage in remote areas. By using the Notecard's simple API, customer data will automatically transit on the best and least expensive technology available at that moment: Wi-Fi, cellular, or satellite."

Today's global cellular networks are fundamentally designed for high availability 'where the people are;' infrastructure investments are made based on population density. This has resulted in challenges for businesses requiring cloud connectivity in remote areas, including smart agriculture, marine telematics, rail, global logistics and shipping, construction, oil and gas, and more. Until now, extremely high satellite connectivity costs have given enterprises no choice but to build and manage their own remote networks, backhauling their data using a broad mix of long-range radio technologies.

Building upon the novel business model pioneered by Blues' cellular Notecard product, Starnote is revolutionizing satellite IoT by making it accessible, affordable, and by eliminating monthly fees. With Starnote, customers won't pay any satellite-related charges when a device is inactive or when it happens to be operating in an area with ample cellular coverage. This eliminates the need for businesses to invest in labor or systems to monitor when devices become active or go inactive, as has traditionally been required for cost-saving purposes. Additionally, each Starnote module is bundled with enough pre-paid data for a year or more, depending upon the application: just power it on, and it works.

"Skylo is honored to partner with Blues to expand intuitive and affordable satellite connectivity," said Tarun Gupta, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at Skylo Technologies. "By incorporating satellite data into its regular IoT devices, Blues is able to bring an unprecedented amount of innovation into the IoT ecosystem."

Blues was attracted to partner with Skylo Technologies because of its proven ability to enable IIoT devices to connect directly over existing satellite constellations having continuous and contiguous coverage. Skylo is among the few NTN connectivity providers to operate on a "connect and send anytime" basis using Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO) constellations, in contrast to the "schedule-and-send when the satellite is overhead" approach employed by carriers utilizing sparse Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations. This "send anytime" approach allows for immediate time-sensitive alerts required when monitoring critical infrastructure or the environment.

Blues' Starnote has already sold out, with more available soon. To learn more and join our Starnote waitlist, visit: http://blues.com/starnote. Starnote will be available in two configurations, one with integrated antennas and one with customer-provided antennas, to meet businesses' unique product design requirements.

For more information about how Blues helps companies transform isolated, physical products into intelligent, data-driven services, please visit blues.com .

About Blues

Blues believes every individual has the power to make a positive impact. Our mission is to transform every physical product into an intelligent service, helping communities and companies to save time and money, and improve the world.

Blues helps organizations worldwide confidently create reliable and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver measurable value using IIoT-driven data intelligence. With Blues, customers can easily send and receive information to and from any device, anywhere, and at any time, improving business operations while reducing costs. Blues' flagship products, the Notecard and Notehub, solve the biggest challenges associated with IIoT connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product.

More than 800 organizations worldwide, from non-profits to startups to enterprises, use Blues integrated hardware, software and cloud service IIoT technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and create new revenue streams. Follow Blues on X , LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram .

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech , contact [email protected] , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

