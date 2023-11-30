Blueshift Achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

News provided by

Blueshift

30 Nov, 2023, 09:07 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, a customer engagement platform, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Blueshift for its expertise in providing customers with software-as-a-service (SAAS) offerings that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions that improve customer engagement with unified customer data and automated cross-channel campaigns built on a foundation of AI capabilities.

Continue Reading
Blueshift is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience (PRNewsfoto/Blueshift)
Blueshift is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience (PRNewsfoto/Blueshift)

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Customers across all industries including retail and e-commerce, personal finance, media and publishing and e-learning benefit from Blueshift powered by AWS to:

  • Automate personalized campaigns quickly and easily across channels, including emails, SMS, paid media and more.
  • Unify and activate customer data with a real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP)
  • Build on a foundation of customer, campaign and content AI

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Blueshift in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"Blueshift is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience Software," said Vijay Chittoor, co-founder and CEO at Blueshift. "Our team is dedicated to helping marketers achieve their goals by leveraging intelligent customer data from Blueshift with a breadth of technology services from AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including Blueshift.

About Blueshift - San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift cross-channel marketing platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, cross-channel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America.

SOURCE Blueshift

Also from this source

Blueshift Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the 4th Straight Year

Blueshift Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the 4th Straight Year

Blueshift, a leading intelligent customer engagement platform, today announced it ranked #342 overall and #63 in the Bay Area on the Deloitte...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.