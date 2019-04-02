Blueshift Launches First-Ever Customer Data Activation Platform to Help Brands Intelligently Engage Customers

"Brands are starting to ask how they can stop working for their data, and instead put their data to work for them," said Vijay Chittoor, Co-Founder & CEO of Blueshift. "Unlike Customer Data Infrastructure solutions that solely manage data, our CDAP intelligently unlocks the value of data on every touchpoint and helps brands make intelligent decisions around the right audience ("who"), the right content ("what"), the right time ("when") and the right channel ("where")."

In an always-on world, customer engagement involves making millions of decisions in real-time across an ever expanding set of apps . Marketers still have challenges using their data to gain actionable customer insight and power customer experiences across these applications. While Customer Data Infrastructure solutions have helped organizations manage data across their systems, they haven't enabled marketers to put that data to use in directing and optimizing ongoing marketing actions. Blueshift's Customer Data Activation Platform operationalizes real-time, data-driven marketing decisioning and execution.

"One of the biggest challenges in one-on-one marketing is the need to activate large volumes of data when you scale to millions of customers across multiple touchpoints," said Chris Kachel, Senior Director, CRM at LendingTree. "Unlike other platforms that struggle with increasing amounts of data, Blueshift becomes more powerful the more data you have in it. This has allowed us to scale our personalization efforts and customer journeys across multiple apps on different channels, and the results have been tremendous." LendingTree sends billions of messages from Blueshift's CDAP.

Key use cases of the Customer Data Activation Platform include:

Personalize messages across engagement channels. Increase relevance of messaging across any online, offline, or proprietary custom built apps including email, mobile, direct mail, and chat.

Blueshift's CDAP integrates with several cutting-edge solutions to drive intelligent customer engagement. For instance, Blueshift's integration with Lob enables marketers to launch personalized direct mail at scale. "Lob is excited to partner with Blueshift on the launch of their new Customer Data Activation Platform by offering a deep integration to power fully automated and intelligent direct mail," said Harry Zhang, Cofounder of Lob. "Our combined offering will enable companies to unlock their data to create fully personalized omnichannel experiences that are event-triggered, relevant, and increase ROAS for customers looking to streamline their direct mail campaigns."

Leading analyst firm Gartner recently recognized Blueshift's innovations, selecting it as a Cool Vendor in AI for Marketing . It also has been awarded a patent for its AI-powered marketing technology that ingests, interprets and activates real-time data to power more personalized, adaptive communication across channels.

The extended capabilities of the Customer Data Activation Platform are immediately available to current and new customers. To learn more, visit www.blueshift.com .

About Blueshift

San Francisco–based Blueshift empowers marketers to scale cross-channel customer engagement that converts into revenue. Its Customer Data Activation Platform - powered by its patented AI technology - enables marketers to use a full circle view of all their customers and data to create real-time predictive segments, deliver personalized recommendations, and orchestrate individualized customer journeys across every owned and paid channel. Leading consumer brands such as LendingTree, Udacity, IAC and the BBC use Blueshift to transform their customer engagement. The company is backed by prominent venture capital firms including Storm Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners. For more information visit: www.blueshift.com .

