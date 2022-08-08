AI marketing leader ranked #67 in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift , the leading Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement, today announced Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Blueshift as one of the 2022 Best Small Workplaces . Blueshift strives to build a healthy, supportive culture where employees feel confident to take on new challenges while also encouraged to work together as a team to make an impact.

Blueshift is a great place to work because of our incredible people who contribute to our culture each day. Tweet this Blueshift Named One of the Best Small Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

To determine the Best Small Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. In that survey, 96% of Blueshift's employees said the company is a great place to work. This number is 57% higher than the average U.S. company.

"Our team couldn't be more excited to be recognized as one of this year's Best Small Workplaces," said Vijay Chittoor, CEO and co-founder of Blueshift. "Blueshift is a great place to work because of our incredible people who contribute to our culture each day. We are proud to create an environment that values teamwork, innovation, customer success and having fun. We are grateful to everyone at Blueshift for their contributions and celebrate the honor of being a truly great place to work."

The Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

Additional survey highlights about Blueshift included:

99% of management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

99% of management recognizes honest mistakes as part of doing business.

99% of our customers would rate the service we deliver as "excellent."

97% of management is approachable, easy to talk with.

97% of management is competent at running the business.

"It's not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "And these small workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they've created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace."

About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift cross-channel marketing platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, cross-channel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

For more information visit blueshift.com.

About the Best Small Workplaces™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Small Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Blueshift