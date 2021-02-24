Blueshift Raises $30M Series C To Scale SmartHub Customer Data Platform

"Our mission is to back category-leading companies that are poised to dominate a market. Blueshift clearly stood out to us as the leader in the enterprise CDP space," said Ratan Singh of Fort Ross Ventures, Blueshift's newest board member. "We are thrilled to partner with the Blueshift team as they accelerate the adoption of their SmartHub CDP platform."

Marketing and Customer Experience (CX) are increasingly intertwined in today's connected world, and marketers are being tasked with understanding customers through the lens of CX data to craft personalized experiences. However, traditional marketing platforms focus only on marketing response data (like clicks), and are unable to leverage CX data from across the customer journey. The first generation of CDPs attempted to solve this challenge by focusing only on data integration, but lacked any intelligent decisioning, and were not built for marketers or CX professionals.

Blueshift's SmartHub CDP platform combines the data fidelity of a CDP with the intelligence needed for marketers to make real-time decisions. This enables marketers to not only unify 360-degree CX data ("CDP"), but also to make AI-Powered decisions from large volumes of data ("Smart"), and distribute the decisioning to every touchpoint in the customer journey (the "Hub").

Blueshift's SmartHub CDP platform has been adopted by leading global brands including LendingTree, Discovery Inc., Udacity and BBC among others, and has been shown to deliver 781% ROI in a recent study conducted by Forrester Research. Blueshift was recently named among the fastest-growing companies on Deloitte's Fast 500 Technology Awards , which lists the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Blueshift will use the proceeds from this latest funding round to further accelerate its global growth, cementing its leadership position in the CDP space.

"With the increased urgency towards digital transformation, we have seen an increased demand for a SmartHub CDP, that can not only unify silo-ed data, but also unify silo-ed experiences", said Vijay Chittoor, co-founder and CEO of Blueshift. "I am very pleased to welcome both Fort Ross Ventures and Avatar Growth Capital to the Blueshift family as they have tremendous experience with enterprise-focused scale-ups at our stage of rapidly accelerating growth."

"One of the biggest challenges in 1:1 marketing is the need to activate large volumes of data when you scale to millions of customers across multiple touch points. Unlike other platforms that struggle with handling increasing amounts of data, Blueshift becomes more powerful the more data you have in it.", said Chris Kachel, Senior Director of Customer Experience at LendingTree. "This has allowed us to scale our personalization efforts and customer journeys across multiple apps on different channels, and the results have been tremendous"

About Blueshift

San Francisco based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift SmartHub CDP platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, omnichannel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey.

The company is backed by leading venture capital investors, including Fort Ross Ventures, Avatar Growth Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Storm Venture Partners, and Nexus Venture Partners.

For more information visit: blueshift.com .

SOURCE Blueshift

Related Links

https://blueshift.com

