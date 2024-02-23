Blueshift Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) Report

The recognition of Blueshift in the Gartner report is based on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, a leading platform for intelligent customer engagement, today announced that it was recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms. Leading brands are choosing Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) to effectively use their data to drive business success.

"Brands are realizing the power of CDPs to unify and activate first-party data. We believe Blueshift stands out from the crowd for its real-time capability, ease of use and cross-channel focus," stated Vijay Chittoor, Co-Founder and CEO at Blueshift. "It's a pleasure to be included in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms."

"Gartner defines customer data platforms (CDPs) as software applications that support marketing and customer experience use cases by unifying a company's customer data from marketing and other channels. CDPs optimize the timing and targeting of messages, offers and customer engagement activities, and enable the analysis of individual-level customer behavior over time."

From data unification and activation to dynamic segmentation and AI capabilities, Blueshift's CDP helps marketers achieve their business goals. Customers like Sweetwater, Slickdeals, Udacity, LendingTree, AmeriLife, and BBC use Blueshift for cross-channel marketing, powered by unified data.

Blueshift recently released a new free tier for its CDP, becoming the industry's first comprehensive self-serve CDP offering that can not only unify profiles, but also deliver 1:1 engagement. New customers can create their free account at https://blueshift.com/.

Gartner subscribers can access the Magic Quadrant report.

About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands automate and personalize engagement across every marketing channel. The Blueshift intelligent customer engagement platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. With a customer data platform and a cross-channel marketing hub all in one place, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America.

For more information visit blueshift.com.

