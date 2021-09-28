Blueshift's SmartHub CDP Unveils Next Evolution of Omnichannel Journeys

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift today announced the next evolution of its AI-Powered SmartHub Customer Data Platform (CDP) by extending its journey orchestration across all customer experience touchpoints including support, commerce, sales, loyalty, product, and other CX channels. With the combined launch of its new App Hub and next-generation Omnichannel Journey Builder, Blueshift's SmartHub CDP enables marketers to further activate customer data with first-of-its-kind functionality, making it easier than ever to unlock the power of smart CDPs. Blueshift's new advanced capabilities and partner ecosystem will be available in October 2021.

Together, Blueshift's App Hub and next-generation Omnichannel Journey Builder fill the void in connecting and orchestrating the entire customer experience through traditional CDPs and Campaign Management Platforms (CMPs). While traditional CDPs provide a unified view of customers and push audiences to various channels they lack the functionality to orchestrate customer journeys. CMPs provide journey orchestration, but are limited to marketing channel data and can't access the full customer profile. In addition, CMPs limit journey orchestration to marketing channels only. Now, Blueshift's SmartHub CDP seamlessly merges the benefits of both.

"To stay relevant to users and drive viewership you need to be able to re-engage users across the right channels at key times of the day with content that matches each user's unique interests," said Fredrik Salzedo, Director of CRM, Discovery+ EMEA. "You can't achieve that without a centralized platform that provides visibility into users' viewing habits and gives marketers the ability to quickly create, test, and optimize personalized engagement strategies across the customer lifecycle."

Blueshift extends its SmartHub CDP for omnichannel CX orchestration

Engineering and IT-dependent processes that took marketers weeks or more can now be accomplished in minutes with the new advancements to Blueshift's SmartHub CDP. Brands will be able to:

Easily Orchestrate Relevant, Real-Time Experiences. Blueshift's next-generation Omnichannel Journey builder provides an intuitive canvas and numerous trigger options, filters, campaign controls, and testing options for brands to more quickly and seamlessly orchestrate, test, and optimize omnichannel customer experiences, and improve engagement throughout the customer lifecycle.

Use AI to Personalize the Journey. Blueshift's suite of AI offerings, including Predictive Channel and Engage Time Optimization are directly available inside the journey builder and help marketers present the most relevant content in the right channel and at the right time to all customers seamlessly.

Connect Any Touchpoint Into the Customer Journey. Blueshift's new partner ecosystem, App Hub, offers a growing library of 80+ integrations that brands can connect and start using in minutes. The simple, self-serve, no-code interface makes it easy to customize interactions across marketing and CX channels, and sync data with any system including company internal systems, in real-time. Key integrations include:

Blueshift's new partner ecosystem, App Hub, offers a growing library of 80+ integrations that brands can connect and start using in minutes. The simple, self-serve, no-code interface makes it easy to customize interactions across marketing and CX channels, and sync data with any system including company internal systems, in real-time. Key integrations include: Direct Mail (Lob, Inkit, etc.)



Customer Support (Zendesk, etc.)



Sales CRM (Salesforce, etc.)



IVR / Phone (mPulse, 8x8, etc.)



Paid Media (Facebook, Google, Snap, LiveRamp etc.)



Publish Your Own App

Today's digitally native consumers have growing demands around the customer experience and expect brand interactions to be frictionless across channel lines. Companies that successfully meet these demands and deliver strong omnichannel engagement and retain 89% of their customers . However most brands have failed to adapt and according to Gartner, 40 percent of marketers struggle to seamlessly connect channels within the buyer journey largely because they lack a centralized platform to connect and orchestrate across their distributed organization and tech stacks.

With the releases of the App Hub and the next-generation Omnichannel Journey Builder, Blueshift enables brands to seamlessly deliver the right experiences to the right customers through the right channel. For example, an ecommerce brand can create a journey based on a purchase and connect a direct mail upsell, a post-purchase product review, and a post-purchase customer satisfaction survey all in one platform that is omni-aware of exactly where the customer is at any moment.

"Marketers need to build their strategies around the customer," said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer at CarParts.com. "We've seen time and again that using first-party data to deliver the right message in the right place at the right time results in a more cohesive and desirable experience for the customer, and more efficient conversions and sustained growth for the business. Blueshift's intelligent omnichannel orchestration capabilities help us achieve that."

"As marketing and customer experience channels grow closer together, marketers need the ability to intelligently orchestrate deeply personalized experiences across key interactions along the customer journey," said Vijay Chittoor, Co-Founder and CEO of Blueshift. "Our new releases will help them extend personalized experiences to the channels where they need to take place. We're continuously looking at where the market is heading and enhancing our SmartHub CDP to provide the capabilities brands need to make customer engagement more effective and teams more productive."

About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift SmartHub CDP platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, omnichannel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey.

The company is backed by leading venture capital investors, including Fort Ross Ventures, Avatar Growth Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Storm Venture Partners, and Nexus Venture Partners.

For more information visit: blueshift.com.

