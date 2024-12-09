Bluesight Announces New Product Extensions to Strengthen Pharmacy Efficiency and Safety

Bluesight expands into new areas of the hospital

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASHP Midyear- Bluesight, the leading provider of Medication Intelligence™ solutions, announced today that it plans to expand its medication intelligence offerings to the outpatient areas in a health system. The organization's product suite will focus on helping hospitals optimize their workflows, pharmacy operations, compliance, safety, and finances. Today, Bluesight supports over 2,200 hospitals with its industry-leading solutions for medication management, diversion surveillance, and purchasing optimization.

Bluesight announced three new product extensions at ASHP Midyear to strengthen hospital and health system pharmacy operations. These new capabilities expand the areas Bluesight supports across the health system to include retail pharmacies, infusion centers, clinics, ambulatory centers, and more. These innovations further support Bluesight's mission to streamline medication management and enhance compliance for healthcare providers.

The ControlCheck Retail Pharmacy Module will offer specialized drug diversion monitoring and inventory reconciliation for hospital-owned retail pharmacies, addressing a frequently overlooked compliance need.

will offer specialized drug diversion monitoring and inventory reconciliation for hospital-owned retail pharmacies, addressing a frequently overlooked compliance need. KitCheck Anywhere will leverage RFID technology to provide real-time inventory tracking for high-value, temperature-sensitive, and fast-moving items across diverse healthcare settings.

will leverage RFID technology to provide real-time inventory tracking for high-value, temperature-sensitive, and fast-moving items across diverse healthcare settings. CostCheck + Shortages will deliver advanced drug shortage management tools, enabling efficient sourcing and prioritization during shortages.

"Our customers are looking to us to innovate in problem areas that no one is addressing at the moment," said Kevin MacDonald , Co-Founder and CEO of Bluesight. "Health systems are looking for a singular partner to help them transform their data into Medication Intelligence, and we are working with them daily as their enterprise partner for medication management. When I speak with our customers, they express wanting Bluesight to support them in solving their biggest challenges throughout the whole health system - in and outside of the inpatient pharmacy. These extensions are the first step to expanding the support we provide our customers beyond the four walls of the inpatient pharmacy."

To date, Bluesight's suite of Medication Intelligence solutions helps hospitals restock inventory 10x faster, manage recalls 33x faster, detect drug diversion 6.6x more efficiently, and eliminate up to 4% of drug spend. Bluesight plans to make these new features commercially available in January 2025. To learn more about Bluesight's suite of medication intelligence enterprise solutions, visit bluesight.com

About Bluesight

Bluesight simplifies medication tracking from purchase to patient administration. With a suite of Medication Intelligence™ solutions, Bluesight enables hospitals and health systems to worry less about inventory, compliance, and costs and focus on what matters most: patient care. More than 2,000 United States and Canadian hospitals depend on Bluesight every day to optimize pharmacy operations, prevent risk and noncompliance, and improve financial health. For more information, please visit Bluesight's website .

SOURCE Bluesight